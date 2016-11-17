Minor hockey roundup: Max Graham leads with the trick

Peewee Rep

The Ramada peewee reps were edged 4-3 by Salmon Arm on the weekend in a game played in Sicamous. Max Graham had all three Merritt goals, with assists going to Gracie Graham, Karson Peat and Wyatt Smith.

The peewee squad is off to Osoyoos this weekend for a tournament, with round robin games scheduled against Portland, Ore., Port Coquitlam and West Kelowna.

Female Midget

The Joco Transport female midget team fell 10-2 to Lillooet on Saturday. Bianca Cavaliere scored one of Merritt’s goals, the assist going to Tiarra Sterling. Jenna Kane got the Joco team’s other goal, when a simple dump-in took a funny hop and beat the Lillooet goalie. A special shout-out to Chloe Stockwell for playing in net in the absence of regular goalie Emma Ferch.

Bantam Rep

The Murray GM bantams are hosting a six-team tournament this weekend, with out-of-town teams coming from New Westminster, Richmond, Ridge Meadows, Kamloops and Penticton. The action takes place on Saturday and Sunday at both local arenas.

The Murray GM side plays its round robin games at 7 a.m.,1:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. All three games are at the Merritt arena. Playoff games run from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Bantam Recreation

Not for lack of effort, the City Furniture bantam recreation team went winless in their own tournament on the weekend, losing 5-1 to Kamloops, 6-1 to Chilliwack, 8-1 to Abbotsford and 6-5 to South Okanagan.

Merritt scorers were Sebastian Myram (3), Clinton Kaboni, Luke Narcisse, Reese Paterson, Taylor Shackelly and Taylor Nicholls. Assists went to Myram, Kaboni, Narcisse and Brodie Sterling.