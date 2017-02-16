Minor hockey roundup: Midget reps done, peewees move on

The Tracker Sports-wear midget reps saw their season come to an end on the weekend, following a tough 5-4 loss to Vernon in the third-and-deciding game of their best-of-three, second-round series on Sunday.

Merritt had pushed the series to its limit with an impressive 7-4 victory over Vernon in game two — played in front of a large crowd on Saturday at the Shulus arena.

The opening game of the series took place on Feb. 5 in Vernon and ended in a 5-2 win for the host side.

Logan Lake’s Eric Lalonde was the leading point getter in the series for the Tracker team with three goals and four assists. Other contributors were Tyler Mosely (four goals), bantam rep call-up Atrayu Johnny (two goals, two assists), Sunil Sahota (one goal, three assists), Travis Sterling (one goal, two assists), Justin Tighe (two goals), Connor Ouellet and Anthony Tulliani (two assists each), and Keyton Laupitzan and Travis Simon with one assist apiece.

Mack Stead started in goal for Merritt in all three games.

In other playoff action, the Merritt Ramada Inn peewee reps moved on to the Okanagan-Mainline semi-finals of their division with a two-game sweep of Kamloops in round-two action on the weekend.

The Ramada team took game one by an 8-2 score on Friday night in Merritt, and then wrapped things up with a 6-2 victory in Kamloops on Saturday.

Max Graham led the Ramada attack with five goals and an assist, followed by Rylan Falcone (a goal and two assists), Karson Peat (a pair of goals), Carter Shackelly, Cortez Charters, Preston Laupitz and Lucas Schmid (all with one goal and one assist), Robert Sterling and Brayden McRae Chillihitzia (one goal apiece) and Gracie Graham (one assist)

Third-ranked Merritt now plays fifth-ranked Winfield, beginning Friday in Merritt at 6 p.m. Game two goes in Winfield on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. If a game three is needed, it will be in Merritt on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Due to the north and south divisions of the tier 3 peewee rep category, Merritt and Winfield did not play each other during the regular season.

Also At Home This Weekend

Saturday

11:00 a.m. Midget Rec. vs Thompson-Cariboo (NVMA)

1:00 p.m. Atom Dev. vs Sicamous (NVMA)

Sunday

11:15 a.m. Peewee Rec. vs Lillooet (NVMA)

1:00 p.m. Female Midget vs Lillooet (NVMA)

3:00 Peewee Rep. vs Winfield (NVMA) (only if necessary)

NOTE: The minor hockey games reported on each week are only those that the paper receives information about from team representatives.