MINOR HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Midgets brought back to earth

Midget Rep

After the emotional high of winning their home tournament the weekend before, the Merritt Tracker Sportswear midgets were brought back down to earth this past weekend — losing both of their league games.

Saturday, the visiting Chase Broncos scored three late, third-period goals in a span of two minutes and 36 seconds to break open a close game and win 5-2.

Merritt scorers were Marco Camastro and Tyler Mosley. Assists went to Darius Sam and Anthony Tulliani.

On Sunday, the Tracker midgets held period leads of 2-1 and 3-2, but surrendered four goals in the final 18 minutes of the game to fall 7-6 to the visiting Salmon Arm Silvertips.

Finding the back of the net for Merritt were Mosley (2), Camastro, Travis Simon, Liam Kelly and Nick Anscomb. Picking up assists were Connor Ouellet (4), Tanveer Bansi (2), Sam and Simon.

Midget Rec

The NVIT midget rec squad hosts an eight-team tournament this weekend, with games scheduled for both the Nicola Valley and Shulus arenas.

Visiting teams are coming from North Delta, Abbotsford, Winfield, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Chilliwack and Mission.

The NVIT midgets play their round-robin games on Friday at 4:45 p.m., and on Saturday at 9 a.m. and at 3 p.m. All three games are at the Nicola Valley arena.

All playoff games are on Sunday, and run from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.