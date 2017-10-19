- Cannabis regulations a budding discussion for city councilPosted 37 mins ago
- Food recall issued for two Janes frozen chicken productsPosted 23 hours ago
- LETTER: World Polio Day is an opportunity to make a differencePosted 1 day ago
- First Nations wrap up in court, wait for decision on pipeline challengePosted 1 day ago
- Four years later, and still no leads on Dean Morrison’s disappearancePosted 1 day ago
- Councillors leave UBCM with big ideas for the futurePosted 2 days ago
- Trial date set for Diamond Vale shootingPosted 2 days ago
- Prolific offender pleads guilty, credited with time servedPosted 2 days ago
- Above and Beyond Awards recognize those who responded to wildfires, floodsPosted 3 days ago
- RCMP searching for missing man from Spences BridgePosted 3 days ago
MINOR HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Midgets brought back to earth
Midget Rep
After the emotional high of winning their home tournament the weekend before, the Merritt Tracker Sportswear midgets were brought back down to earth this past weekend — losing both of their league games.
Saturday, the visiting Chase Broncos scored three late, third-period goals in a span of two minutes and 36 seconds to break open a close game and win 5-2.
Merritt scorers were Marco Camastro and Tyler Mosley. Assists went to Darius Sam and Anthony Tulliani.
On Sunday, the Tracker midgets held period leads of 2-1 and 3-2, but surrendered four goals in the final 18 minutes of the game to fall 7-6 to the visiting Salmon Arm Silvertips.
Finding the back of the net for Merritt were Mosley (2), Camastro, Travis Simon, Liam Kelly and Nick Anscomb. Picking up assists were Connor Ouellet (4), Tanveer Bansi (2), Sam and Simon.
Midget Rec
The NVIT midget rec squad hosts an eight-team tournament this weekend, with games scheduled for both the Nicola Valley and Shulus arenas.
Visiting teams are coming from North Delta, Abbotsford, Winfield, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Chilliwack and Mission.
The NVIT midgets play their round-robin games on Friday at 4:45 p.m., and on Saturday at 9 a.m. and at 3 p.m. All three games are at the Nicola Valley arena.
All playoff games are on Sunday, and run from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.