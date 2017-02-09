Minor hockey roundup: MMHA playoffs underway

Playoff season is underway for local minor hockey players with one series already completed, two more set to get underway this weekend and more scheduled to begin throughout the month of February.

Last week, the Murray GM bantam reps went down in two games straight to Kamloops in their best-of-three, first-round series. The scores were 10-1 on Friday night and 4-1 on Saturday.

Merritt goals in the series were scored by Casey Baker and Anthony Michel. Murray GM netminder Bryce Garcia faced 60-plus shots in each game.

Both the Ramada peewee reps and the Tracker Sportswear midget reps had first-round byes, and will commence second-round play this weekend.

The Ramada peewees begin defence of their OMAHA and B.C. provincial titles against Kamloops, with game one slated for 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Shulus arena.

Game two of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Kamloops on Saturday, and game three (if needed) will be back at the Shulus arena on Sunday at 2:45 p.m.

The Tracker midget reps are on the road in Vernon on Friday night. They host game two of the series Saturday at the Shulus arena at 1:15 p.m. If a game three is necessary, it will be in Vernon on Sunday.

Atom Recreation

The LNB Jr. Cents lost both of their weekend games, 15-4 to Chase on Saturday and 13-4 versus Clearwater on Sunday.

Isaac Asselstine had a big game against Clearwater, netting a hat trick and assisting on his team’s fourth goal.

The Merritt LNB team finished the regular season in sixth place. They play Lillooet in first-round playoff action this Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at the Shulus arena.

Midget Female

The Joco Transport midget girls have been busy in recent weeks. Their last three games included a 6-0 win over Chase, and 4-2 and 3-2 losses to Penticton and Kamloops.

Back in January, the midget girls team won four of five games to take second place at a weekend tournament in Lumby.

Also This Weekend

Saturday

11:30 a.m. Atom Dev. vs Kamloops (Shulus)

3:30 p.m. Peewee Female vs Salmon Arm (Shulus)

5:15 p.m. Midget Female vs Kamloops (Shulus)

Sunday

11:45 a.m. Initiation vs Logan Lake (Shulus)

1:00 p.m. Peewee Rec vs Chase (Shulus)