Home   >   Sports   >   Minor hockey roundup: Peewee reps come away with silver

Minor hockey roundup: Peewee reps come away with silver

By on December 8, 2016
Merritt’s Ramada peewee reps pose with the hardware they earned in a weekend tournament in Penticton. (Photo contributed).
Merritt’s Ramada peewee reps pose with the hardware they earned in a weekend tournament in Penticton. (Photo contributed).

Peewee Rep

Merritt’s Ramada peewee reps were in Penticton on the weekend for a 12-team tournament.

The squad went undefeated through the round robin, beating Ridge Meadows 11-0, Surrey 9-3 and the North Shore Winter Club 10-7. In semi-final action, the Jr. Cents overcame a slow start to trounce Langley 5-1.

The Merritt team played hard in the championship game, but fell 7-2 to a very strong team representing the South Okanagan.

Merritt point getters were Max Graham (20g,10a), Lucas Schmid (10g,4a), Robert Sterling (4g,3a), Jalen McRae (1g,4a), Karson Peat (1g, 2a), Cortez Charters and Carter Shackelly (1 goal each), Gracie Graham (6a), Wyatt Smith (4a), Rylan Falcone (3a) and Austyn Streek (2a).

Peewee Recreation

Merritt peewee recreation players get some helpful between-periods advice from the coaching staff of (left to right) Gary Dixon, Shawn Paterson and Brodie Ferris. It must have worked, as the team went on to defeat Abbotsford 4-2 in both teams’ final tournament game on Sunday. (Ian Webster/Herald).

Merritt peewee recreation players get some helpful between-periods advice from the coaching staff of (left to right) Gary Dixon, Shawn Paterson and Brodie Ferris. It must have worked, as the team went on to defeat Abbotsford 4-2 in both teams’ final tournament game on Sunday. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The Interior Savings peewees scored a 4-2 triumph over Abbotsford in their final game on Sunday to finish seventh in their home tournament. Cameron Nicholls had a natural hat trick in the win, while Brysen Pinyon had Merritt’s other goal, and Beau Paterson the lone assist.

Merritt’s Cameron Nicholls registered a natural hat trick (three goals in a row) in his Interior Savings peewee team’s 4-2 victory over Abbotsford in weekend tournament play. (Ian Webster/Herald).

Merritt’s Cameron Nicholls registered a natural hat trick (three goals in a row) in his Interior Savings peewee team’s 4-2 victory over Abbotsford in weekend tournament play. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The winning netminder for the Interior Savings team was Nathan Van Rensburg.

Midget Rep

The Tracker Sports-wear midget reps lost a couple of close games on the weekend.

Saturday, visiting North Okanagan scored three times in the final three minutes of the third period, en route to an 8-4 victory over the Jr. Cents. Merritt scorers in the game were Liam Kelly (2), Tyler Mosely and Baley Tomkinson.

On Sunday, Eric Lalonde had a pair for the Tracker team in a narrow 7-6 loss to Kamloops. Other Merritt marksmen were Mosely, Dreydon Thomas, Connor Ouellet and Darian Billy.

Bantam Rep

A short-staffed  Murray GM bantam rep side got an early goal from Jayden Story, but couldn’t hang on — losing to Kamloops 6-1 on Sunday. Most of the Jr. Blazers’ goals came on the powerplay.

Merritt assists went to Atrayu Johnny and Matthew Newman. The team is off to Vernon for a tournament this weekend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*