Minor hockey roundup: Peewee reps come away with silver

Peewee Rep

Merritt’s Ramada peewee reps were in Penticton on the weekend for a 12-team tournament.

The squad went undefeated through the round robin, beating Ridge Meadows 11-0, Surrey 9-3 and the North Shore Winter Club 10-7. In semi-final action, the Jr. Cents overcame a slow start to trounce Langley 5-1.

The Merritt team played hard in the championship game, but fell 7-2 to a very strong team representing the South Okanagan.

Merritt point getters were Max Graham (20g,10a), Lucas Schmid (10g,4a), Robert Sterling (4g,3a), Jalen McRae (1g,4a), Karson Peat (1g, 2a), Cortez Charters and Carter Shackelly (1 goal each), Gracie Graham (6a), Wyatt Smith (4a), Rylan Falcone (3a) and Austyn Streek (2a).

Peewee Recreation

The Interior Savings peewees scored a 4-2 triumph over Abbotsford in their final game on Sunday to finish seventh in their home tournament. Cameron Nicholls had a natural hat trick in the win, while Brysen Pinyon had Merritt’s other goal, and Beau Paterson the lone assist.

The winning netminder for the Interior Savings team was Nathan Van Rensburg.

Midget Rep

The Tracker Sports-wear midget reps lost a couple of close games on the weekend.

Saturday, visiting North Okanagan scored three times in the final three minutes of the third period, en route to an 8-4 victory over the Jr. Cents. Merritt scorers in the game were Liam Kelly (2), Tyler Mosely and Baley Tomkinson.

On Sunday, Eric Lalonde had a pair for the Tracker team in a narrow 7-6 loss to Kamloops. Other Merritt marksmen were Mosely, Dreydon Thomas, Connor Ouellet and Darian Billy.

Bantam Rep

A short-staffed Murray GM bantam rep side got an early goal from Jayden Story, but couldn’t hang on — losing to Kamloops 6-1 on Sunday. Most of the Jr. Blazers’ goals came on the powerplay.

Merritt assists went to Atrayu Johnny and Matthew Newman. The team is off to Vernon for a tournament this weekend.