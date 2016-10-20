Minor hockey roundup: Peewee reps score 40 goals in two games

The Merritt midget recreation team, sponsored by the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, was in tough on the weekend at its own eight-team tournament.

The midgets lost all four of their games by a combined score of 32-4 to finish seventh overall.

Individual game scores saw Merritt lose to Aldergrove C2 12-2, to Mission 7-0 and to Semiahmoo (White Rock) 5-2 in round-robin play. In playoff action on Sunday, the Merritt midgets fell to Aldergrove’s C1 side 8-0.

Merritt goal scorers in the tournament were Austin Hawkins (2), Gracynn Bowes and Levi Nelson. Phillip McRae notched an assist.

Aldergrove C2 won the tournament title with 5-4 shootout victory over Abbotsford.

Midget Rep

A natural hat trick by Keyton Laupitz still wasn’t quite enough, as the Merritt Tracker Sportswear midget reps fell 4-3 to North Okanagan in Enderby on the weekend.

All three goals by Laupitz came in a span of six minutes in the third period, after the Merritt team had spotted their opponents a 2-0 first period lead.

North O tied the hard-fought contest at 3-3 with 4:47 remaining in regulation, and tallied the game winner with less than two minutes left on the clock.

The Merritt team took just three minor penalties in the game.

Midget Female

The Joco Transport female midget team got a late goal from Emmagin Richardson to edge Kamloops 4-3 on Sunday.

Richardson carried the puck into the Jr. Blazer’s end and beat their goalie top shelf for the game winner.

Other Merritt scorers were Lizzy Simpson in the first period, and Bianca Cavaliere with a pair in the second.

Bantam Rep

The Murray GM bantam reps travelled to Penticton on the weekend for their first tournament of the season.

Despite a roster of only 12 players, Merritt’s Jr. Centennials managed to record a 2-1-1 record and finish seventh.

The Merritt wins were against Semiahmoo (White Rock), 3-2, and Kelowna, 4-3. The tie, 3-3, was also against Kelowna, while the only loss, 7-3, came at the hands of a team from Langley.

Tournament scorers for Merritt were Atrayu Johnny (3), Matthew Newman (3), Casey Baker (2), Anthony Michel, Caleb Brackett, Jayden Story and Bradley Custer.

Newman, Brackett, Story, Custer, Garrett MacDonald and Sajjin Lali all picked up one or more assists.

Merritt’s one-goal victory over Kelowna went to double-overtime, then a shootout. Murray GM netminder Bryce Garcia shut the door on the final Kelowna shooter.

Peewee Rep

The Ramada peewee reps paid a visit to Revelstoke for a weekend doubleheader against the Jr. Grizzlies. They came away with two decisive wins, by scores of 20-2 and 20-4. Manjot Panghli and Nathan Willey shared the Merritt netminding duties.

Point getters for the Ramada team (and there were a lot of them) were Max Graham (10 goals, 11 assists), Lucas Schmid (8 and 4), Brayden McRae-Chillihitzia (5 and 3), Wyatt Smith (5 and 2), Rylan Falcone (5 and 1), Robert Sterling (2 goals), Jalen McRae (1 and 3), Karson Peat (1 and 3), Preston Laupitz (1 and 2), Cortez Charters (1 and 1), Austyn Streek (1 goal), Gracie Graham (3 assists) and Carter Shackelly (1 assist).

The Merritt peewee reps host Kamloops in an exhibition game this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Shulus arena.

Atom House

The LNB atoms opened their 2016-17 season with a pair of games in Clearwater on Sunday. The host squad is coached this year by former Merritt resident Barb Coates.

It was an early start for the Merritt team, as players were roused from their beds at 4 a.m. in order to make the first game in Clearwater at 8:30 a.m.

Merritt got the jump on Clearwater in the first period, with two goals by Isaac Asselstine and a third by Brooke Gustafson. Each team scored twice in the second — Asselstine completing the hat trick and Gustafson notching her second for Merritt.

Clearwater scored twice early in the third period to make it a one-goal game, but Keanu Manuel’s late marker locked up a 6-4 Merritt victory.

Game two in the afternoon saw a more determined Clearwater side score five times in the second period to take a 6-4 lead after 40 minutes. They extended that lead to three goals in the third period before Merritt mounted a furious comeback, scoring twice in the late stages of the game. It wasn’t quite enough, however, as Clearwater skated away with a 7-6 win.

Merritt scorers in the second game were Asselstine with four, Owen Bateson and Tristen Harasym.

Merritt players who picked up assists were Asselstine, Manuel, Harasym, Bateson, Tristen Antonenko, James Stewart, Brett Prevost and Ty Jackson.

A highlight of the weekend doubleheader was the sportsmanship displayed by Harasym, who picked up the Clearwater goalies stick during play and returned it to him.

Saturday’s opening game victory for the LNB atoms was particularly special as the team failed to record a win all last season.