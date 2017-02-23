Minor hockey roundup: Both peewee teams in OMAHA finals

The Ramada peewee rep and Interior Savings peewee rec teams have each qualified for the championship round of their respective Okanagan-Mainline divisions, thanks to 2-0 semi-final series wins on the weekend.

The Ramada team took down the Winfield Bruins in straight games, by scores of 8-3 and 3-1, while the Interior Savings crew disposed of Lillooet 7-6 and 9-3.

The peewee reps rode the solid goaltending of Manjot Panghli in their two victories over Winfield, while Max Graham led the Ramada scoring parade with two goals and three assists in the series.

Other Merritt marksmen were Lucas Schmid (2 goals, 2 assists), Rylan Falcone (3 goals), Robert Sterling (2 goals, 1 assist), Karson Peat and Preston Laupitz (1 goal, 1 assist each), and Gracie Graham and Austyn Streek (1assist apiece).

In a pair of high-scoring games against Lillooet, the peewee rec team got points from Cameron Nicholls (5 goals, 1 assist), twin brother Graycin Nicholls (5 goals), Jayden Etchart (3 goals, 1 assist), Connor Ashley (1 goal, 3 assists), Bryson Pinyon (3 assists), Blake Klassen (1 goal, 1 assist), Arwinaya Johnny (1 goal) and Gregory Miller, Dayton Gregg and Logan Fraser (1 assist each).

The Ramada peewees move on to play a very powerful South Okanagan squad this weekend in the OMAHA final, with game one this Saturday in Merritt at 2:45 p.m. (Shulus arena). Game two goes Sunday in Osoyoos at 1 p.m. Game three, if needed, will be on March 4 in Merritt at 1 p.m. The winner of the series will earn a berth in the tier 3 peewee provincials in Dawson Creek.

The Interior Savings peewees face Clearwater in their OMAHA championship series with game one Friday night at 4:30 p.m. in Clearwater. Games two and three (if needed) are at the Shulus arena on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

In other Merritt minor hockey playoff action, the Joco Trans-port female midget team is tied at one gamie apiece with Lillooet following a split of weekend games. Merritt won 3-2 on Saturday in Lillooet, but fell 6-1 at home on Sunday. Game three is slated for this Saturday in Lillooet at noon.

In bantam rec action, Merritt’s City Furniture squad is down 1-0 in their playoff series with 100 Mile, following a 5-1 loss last Saturday. The teams play game two this Saturday at the Shulus arena at 11 a.m. Game three, if necessary, will be in 100 Mile on Sunday.

Finally, in the midget rec playoffs, the NVIT team from Merritt and Thompson-Cariboo are tied 1-1 in their best-of-three OMAHA final. The NVIT Jr. Cents won the opener 6-2 in Merritt last Saturday, but fell 6-3 the next day in Ashcroft. Game three of the series goes at noon this Sunday in Ashcroft.