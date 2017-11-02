MINOR HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Penalty filled affair for midget reps

Bantam Rec

The Murray GM bantams took both ends of a home-ice doubleheader against 100 Mile on the weekend.

On Saturday, the local side routed the visitors 12-1. Sunday, the score was a lot closer, with Merritt prevailing 8-4.

Leading the scoring parade for the Murray GM squad were Sajjin Lali (six goals, three assists) and Tryton Bose (3g, 4a).

Other Merritt point-getters were Sebastian Myram (4g, 2a), Korben Blachford and Cassandra-Mai Smith (1g, 2a each), Wyatt Smith (1g, 1a), Hayden Ellis (2a), Spencer Nagata, Mariska Wekking, Robert Sterling, Hanna Ellingsen and Gabrielle Davis (1g each), Ivy Smith and Peyton Fox (1a each).

Picking up the win in net each game was Bryce Garcia.

Meanwhile, the Alpha Design bantams were in Lillooet on Saturday, where they skated to a 9-2 victory over the hosts.

Recording points for the Merritt squad were Bianca Cavaliere (3g), Cameron Nicholls (2g, 1a), Connor Kaboni, Graycin Nicholls, Taylor Shackelly and Dayton Gregg (1g each), Blake Klassen and Connor Ashley (1a each).

Atom Rec

In a thrilling game played at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Saturday, the visiting Thompson-Cariboo Wranglers from Ashcroft came back from a two-goal deficit to edge the Merritt LNB atom rec team 5-4.

Scoring for the LNB team were Asia Munro, Kelsey Starrs, Riley Munson and Ezekiel Thuveson. Assists were awarded to Aiden Oppenheim and Keanu Manuel.

Midget Rep

The Tracker Sports midget reps have been busy lately.

On Oct. 21, the Merritt team was in Lillooet, winning 4-1. Scorers were Marco Camastro, Tyler Mosely, Anthony Tulliani and Liam Kelly. Assists went to Camastro, Kelly, Braeden King and Tanveer Bansi. Colton Macaulay picked up the win in net.

The Oct. 27 to 29 weekend saw the Tracker midgets in Quesnel for a tournament. The team went 2-1-2 to finish third overall.

In their opening game on Friday, the Merritt midgets tied Dawson Creek 3-3. Scoring for the Tracker team were Kelly, Tulliani and Darius Sam.

In their second outing, on Saturday, Merritt got a hat trick from Kelly en route to a 7-4 victory over Kitimat. Other Tracker scorers were Camastro, Tulliani, Connor Ouellet and Atrayu Johnny.

Merritt played the host team late Saturday and emerged with a 4-4 tie. Dorian Billy picked up a pair of goals, while Camastro and Justin Tighe contributed singles.

In semi-final action on Sunday morning, the Merritt side incurred their only loss of the tournament, a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Prince George. The lone Merritt scorer was Sam.

The battle for the bronze medal saw Merritt square off with Quesnel again. In a penalty-filled affair (96 total minutes), the Tracker team emerged victorious 5-1. Scorers for the winning side were Camastro and Sam (two each) along with Mosely.

Colton Macaulay picked up two game MVP honours for his work in the Merritt net, while Jayden Simon was selected once. Other Merritt game MVPs were Dorian Billy and Tanveer Bansi.

Games This Weekend

(all games in Merritt)

Saturday

12:30 Atom Dev. vs Sicamous

2:15 Peewee 1 vs Thompson-Cariboo

4:00 Bantam 1 vs Chase

6:00 Peewee Rep vs Revelstoke

Sunday

9:45 Peewee Rep vs Revelstoke

12:00 Bantam 1 vs Bantam 2

2:00 Peewee 2 vs Lillooet

The Merritt Herald only reports on Merritt minor hockey games and activities that the newspaper receives information about from association and team representatives.