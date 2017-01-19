Minor hockey roundup: Referee Reese races around Nicola Valley

Peewee Rep

The Ramada peewee reps won both their league games on the weekend.

Saturday, the peewee Jr. Cents defeated Salmon Arm 5-1 on home ice. Nathan Willey was strong in net behind a solid defensive core.

Merritt scorers were Max Graham with a hat trick and one assist, Lucas Schmid with a goal and two assists, and Braeden McRae Chillihitzia. Other assists qwent to Wyatt Smith and Karson Peat.

On Sunday, it was Manjot Panghli’s turn to star between the pipes in a 4-0 Merritt victory over visiting Kamloops.

Graham led the way with two goals and two assists, followed by Robert Sterling (one goal, one assist), Carter Shackelly (one goal), Schmid and Peat (one assist each).

Bantam Rec

The City Furniture midget rec team battled to a 3-3 draw with 100 Mile on Saturday.

Merritt goal scorers were Korben Blachford, Luke Narcisse and Brodie Sterling. Picking up assists were Sterling, Clinton Kaboni and Tryton Bose.

“Goaltender Troy Holmes made many huge saves to keep his team in the lead until the end,” said team spokesperson Judith Myram.

“It was a full team effort throughout the 60 minutes.”

Midget Rec

The NVIT midget rec squad got two goals from Ashton Krushelnitzky, and one from Brock Moffat, in a 3-2 victory over Ashcroft on Saturday. Gracynn Bose picked up the lone assist, while Colten Macaulay recorded the win in net.

BRAVO, REESE!

Second-year Merritt minor hockey official Reese Paterson, 15, went above and beyond the call of duty on the weekend. Saturday saw Paterson race out to Shulus arena to take over mid-game for an injured official who had fallen and broken his wrist during a peewee rec contest.

She then quickly traveled back to Merritt, where she filled in on an emergency basis for the same fallen official in back-to-back peewee rep and bantam rep games. If that wasn’t enough,

Paterson had just enough time to change equipment before she was back on the ice again for her own bantam rec game against 100 Mile. Reese’s total time on the ice Saturday — almost eight hours!