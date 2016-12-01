Minor hockey roundup: Thuveson nets his first

Peewee Rep

The Ramada peewee reps traveled to 100 Mile House on the weekend for a game against the Wranglers. The Jr. Cents were firing on all cylinders, and came away with a 21-2 victory.

Nine different players picked up one or more points for the Merritt team: Max Graham, Carter Shackelly, Robert Sterling, Lucas Schmid, Wyatt Smith, Preston Laupitz, Gracie Graham Jalen McRae and Cortez Charters. Nathan Willey recorded the win in net.

The Ramada squad is off to a tournament in Penticton this weekend, with games scheduled against Ridge Meadows, Surrey and Vancouver’s North Shore Winter Club during preliminary play.

Atom Recreation

The LNB atoms played a rare home game against a revved up Chase team at the Shulus arena on the weekend. The visitors proved to be a handful, skating to a 10-2 win.

Merritt scorers were Ezekiel Thuveson (with his first goal ever) and Isaac Asselstine, assisted by Riley Fraser.

The LNB team was scheduled to play the female peewee side on Wednesday of this week in an exhibition game prior to competing in a tournament in Logan Lake on the weekend.

Midget Rep

The Tracker Sportswear midget reps took both games of a weekend doubleheader on home ice against the 100 Mile Wranglers.

In Saturday’s 7-2 victory, Anthony Tulliani led the way in scoring with a hat trick, while Tyler Mosely and Baley Tomkinson each tallied twice. Assists went to Darius Sam (2), Marco Camastro (2), Connor Ouellet, Travis Sterling, Travis Simon, Tomkinson and Mosely.

Things were a little closer on Sunday, with the score 7-4 in Merritt’s favor. Camastro scored twice, with singles coming from Simon, Ouellet, Tomkinson, Liam Kelly and Dreydon Thomas. Keyton Laupitz and Sam both had a pair of assists, while Thomas was credited with a singleton.

Netminders Mack Stead and Holden King shared the wins between the pipes.

Peewee Recreation

The Interior Savings peewees are hosting an eight-team tournament this weekend, with games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at both the Shulus and Nicola Valley Memorial arenas.

Visiting teams will be from Kamloops, Surrey, Abbotsford, Clearwater, Salmon Arm, Aldergrove and Vernon.

The Merritt team plays its round-robin games on Friday at 4:45 p.m. and on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. All three games are at the Nicola Valley arena.

Playoffs run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.