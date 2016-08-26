Family reported missing to Merritt RCMP

The Merritt RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a 32-year-old woman and her three young children.

Monica Jacob was reported missing to the Merritt RCMP on Thursday, Aug. 25. She was last seen on Thursday afternoon at a residence on the Coldwater Reserve, accompanied by her three children: seven-year-old Lovely Jacob, five-year-old Ethan Jacob, and Kathyanne Noltcho who is only one year old. Monica Jacob is described as being 32 years old, five foot four and approximately 137 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the press release from the RCMP, Jacob has family ties to the Saskatchewan area and it is possible that she may be travelling in that direction. Jacob and her children are presumed to be travelling together, the release went on to state.

Anyone with information on Jacob’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or their local police service. Should anyone see or recognize Jacob, they are encouraged to call 911. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.