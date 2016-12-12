Missing hunter located safe and sound

A local hunter was found safe shortly after going missing last night (Dec. 11) in the area around the Buck Lake camping site about 45 kilometres southeast of Merritt.

“He had been out hunting with his wife and she had returned to the truck and waited quite a while for him and he didn’t return,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

She said the wife called friends and family to look for the man.

The Nicola Valley Search and Rescue was dispatched to look for the man at about 8:30 p.m. as was search and rescue from Kelowna.

“We had some snowmobiles out with the members, but it was one of the family or friends that located him,” said Dunsmore.

She said the man had stopped and made a fire, and that’s where one of his family members found him.

Dunsmore said the man was tired and cold, but unharmed.

“There was a little bit more snow out there than I think he anticipated, and it gets quite heavy and hard to walk in,” Dunsmore said.

She said the man was found just before 10 p.m.