At Mission Dolores coming to Brambles Cafe and Bakery

Those looking to expand their musical palette and enjoy some tasty treats at the same time are in luck, as the band At Mission Dolores comes to Brambles Bakery & Cafe to debut their new album on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The band was founded by former Merritt resident JP Lancaster, who began writing songs and recruiting musicians for the band last year. In a press release, Lancaster described the band’s sound as “Fleetwood Mac songs played by Pink Floyd.”

That said, At Mission Dolores’ seven-song debut album is made up of original songs, written and arranged by Lancaster, who said the band has been working steady over the last few months to become a cohesive unit.

“We started to get out there, playing and seeing what we were missing. We got to the point where we rounded out the recordings, rounded out the live set, and we feel pretty good about what we’re doing,” said Lancaster.

The last time At Mission Dolores played a show in Merritt — earlier this summer — was actually the first time the group had played a live show together, said Lancaster.

Since then, the group added a sixth member in vocalist Abby Wale — whom music fans may remember as a member of the Bees and the Bare Bones, a country music trio which recently won studio time in Nashville as part of a Canada-wide talent competition.

“We got her before that happened — we weren’t jumping on the bandwagon,” laughed Lancaster.

With Wale’s addition, the group has three of six members with a tangible connection to Merritt: Wale having spent years as a kid in the city, keyboardist Maggie Ollek who grew up in Merritt, and Lancaster who lived in the city for three years.

But while Saturday’s event at Brambles will be a homecoming of sorts for part of the band, the show will not be a typical rock performance. Rather, the band has elected to use the Brambles space to showcase their album alongside a video montage created by Lancaster and drummer Jared Wilman.

“Having the visual component makes it interesting for the audience. There are these added themes that keep your interest as you listen to the 25-minute record,” said Lancaster.

The video is a montage of clips from seven films, specifically selected by Lancaster to correspond with themes within the album.

“We’ve edited them, not to be a narrative necessarily, but the way they are cut — the rhythm matches the changes in the music,” said Lancaster. “It would be pretty narcissistic for me to be like ‘Hey listen to my record,’ and just drop the needle and sit there.”

Doors open at Brambles at 7 p.m., and Lancaster expects to start the album around 7:45 to 8 p.m. The album is only available digitally, but Lancaster will have download codes available at Brambles. To hear a sample of the music of At Mission Dolores, follow this link.