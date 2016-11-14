MITRA: Calibrating life’s spiritual priorities

(Editor’s note: The views expressed in this column don’t necessarily reflect those of the Merritt Herald and its staff. The Herald welcomes qualified writers with views on this or other faiths to submit their work to newsroom@merrittherald.com, to be considered for publication.)

A time management expert carefully placed a dozen fist-sized rocks in a wide-mouthed glass jar and asked his audience of business professionals: “Is the jar full?”

“Yes,” they replied.

“Really?” He poured a pail full of gravel into the jar. As he shook the container, the gravel found spaces to lodge themselves.

“Is the jar full now?” he quizzed them.

Having caught on, they answered, “Probably not.”

“Good!” he replied. He brought out a bucket of sand and poured a handful into the jar. The sand went into the space left between the rocks and the gravel.

“Once more he asked the question, “Is the jar full?”

“No!” the class barked.

Again he said, “Good!” He then poured a mug of water to fill the jar to the brim.

“What’s the lesson in this illustration?”

One immediately blurted the obvious: “No matter how full your schedule is, if you try really hard, you can always fit some more things into it.”

“No,” the speaker replied. “That’s not the point. This illustration teaches us that if you don’t put the big rocks in first, you’ll never get them in at all.”

That insight holds true for our spiritual life as well. Life’s big rocks must first be in place in our life so that the little rocks can find its rightful lodging.

After trusting in Christ as Lord, we now possess divine presence and power to prioritize, plan, and place the rocks where they fit.

Throughout the rest of our life, we would need to constantly return to these rocks as the basic of our life. These include our passion, our mission, and our vision.

A catalogue from a watch store entices buyers “to fulfill a passion” with a $100 gift certificate. It’s a bit hard to understand how watches relate to one’s passion (perhaps pursuing expensive watches passionately justify an exquisite, direct-mail catalogue).

We hear the word “passion” thrown about in a hundred contexts – work, food, cars, sports, computers, whatever.

“Passion” seems to generate emotion, actually over-emotion inside the heart.

The problem with understanding passion as “emotion” is that both the object and feelings can change at whim.

We over-emote over different objects at the same time and over the same object at different times. If what we feel at any particular moment determines our passion, we easily retreat to a pre-Jesus heart-set.

It is very possible to return to “the evil desires we had when we lived in ignorance,” says Apostle Peter in 1 Peter 1:14.

Passion addresses the biblical question: “What have you set your heart upon?” The root meaning of the word is related to “suffering,” as in Passion Week.

That definition forces the real question: “What have we set our heart upon intensely enough that we are willing to sacrifice for it?”

Jesus set his heart upon us so intensely that he was willing to die for us. He is passionate about us.

In return, because he first loved us, the believer’s passion must be his love for Jesus, an expectation clearly stated in the first commandment: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength” (Mark 12:30).

Simply and straightforwardly, God wants our heart set upon Him whatever it takes. The first life-rock settles the question of our passion – to love Him for who He is with all we have got.

At this juncture, a natural question arises: Can I be passionate about other stuff in my life? My mate and family? What about sport and a team? And, for a business person, his work and deals?

Why of course! We can possess many passions in life, but only one passion of life.

Taking any or many of those passions in life and turning them into the passion of our life causes spiritual dysfunction. We fall into idolatry.

If our passions are of equal weight, they will compete and weaken our spiritual vitality. If they are founded and flow from a singular passion – the Lord Jesus – we will experience his promise of life in all its fullness and dimensions.

The fact of the matter is simple: We can’t love all the other stuff rightly if we don’t love Jesus as we should.

Marriage illustrates this. If our relationship with our spouse is smooth, everything else is a little easier. But if it isn’t, everything else is affected adversely.

Similarly, do not be afraid of loving God as your first love. For then we can experience everything else – our family, business, even our cars, rightly.

When we love and enjoy Him, we can love and enjoy those passions in life, whether persons or things, fully and rightly.

Make Jesus your first love.

Narayan Mitra, B.A., M.Div., is the pastor of Merritt Baptist Church, 2499 Coutlee Ave., Merritt. You can reach him at merrittbaptist@gmail.com.