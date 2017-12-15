MITRA: The credible monarch: is it necessary for a king to become a serf?

“Our country needs a credible monarch,” opined my host during my visit to India quite a few years ago.

He was referring to a neighbouring nation in the Middle East where he had been moiling and toiling for several years.

“Would you explain?” I pumped him.

“The country is divided into royalty and citizenry. The royal family has no contact with citizens outside the palace gates. The fear, the fetters, and the fret of their citizenry are unimaginable.

“Citizens, when permitted, visit neighbouring countries for a taste of freedom. They go to visit restaurants, party, buy things, wear decent clothes.”

Seeing an illustration develop, I egged him on. “How does the royal family live?”

“The citizens have never seen what happens in the royal city. We know that their Sheik is one of the ten richest men in the world. The king’s private city is built on a magnificent man-made lake where he docks his multi-million dollar yacht.

“Citizens gawk as the royal family takes royal jets on day trips to shop in Europe. If only the king knew how his citizens lived…”

“What would it take for the king to be credible? I asked.

“That’s easy. The king must know what happens outside the palace. But knowing isn’t enough. He must also feel what his citizens feel.”

“But the king’s credibility also depends on whether the people know the king knows and feels what they experience,” I countered.

What a swell guy for a host! He had unveiled a superb illustration for a Christmas message.

In the Old Testament, an ideal king reigning in glory took pity on the weak and delivered the needy (Psalms 72:13). Certainly, a compassionate, benevolent king is better than a hardened autocrat who legislates limits from his omnipotent throne.

What this world needs today, however, is more than a caring king. It needs a credible monarch.

If the king who cares must become credible among the people for whom he cares, he must know and feel what the people experience.

How would he know and feel, unless he becomes one of them?

That is question King Jesus answers. He cares for what happens outside the palace gates.

But he went beyond care. He cared so much he didn’t grasp on to his splendorous royalty. He became man.

Jesus made the impossible possible. He gave up the priority, prerogatives, and privileges of Godhood, made himself nothing, and submitted to the full range of our experiences.

He took on a human nature in his external appearance and internal existence. God didn’t become a ghost on earth, He became flesh (John 1:14).

He didn’t take on the virtual reality of humanness, He became flesh. Identifiable as a human being, He was thirsty, hungry, wept, and died. Indeed, His becoming human was so complete that people took Him to be a human only.

God’s strategy for a credible monarchy was drastic and complete. Jesus was made like his ‘brothers’ in every way (Hebrews 2:17). He was tested in every way (Heb. 4:15).

Therefore, he is able to empathize with our experiences and sympathize with our weaknesses. No longer can humans excuse the King for overlooking His subjects, accuse the King of absenteeism, or abuse the King for apathy.

He knows and feels what His subjects experience.

There is a problem, however. People still think that the King has no idea of the real world of his subjects.

King Jesus still lacks credibility in the eyes of many people simply because they have not heard about him with their ears of faith.

They don’t know that he has broken the stereotypes of kings and gods who are at worst, cold, or, at best, distant.

God became flesh. The King became a citizen. The Sheikh became a serf.

The credibility of the King depends on people’s knowledge of what He has done. Those in the — believers — become the variable in enhancing the credible monarchy of King Jesus.

This Christmas, think of your entire life as an investment in making the credibility of the King known around your neighbourhood and the world.

The credible monarchy of the Lord Jesus is staked on your spiritual life, so be godly.

The credible monarchy of the Lord Jesus must get known, so participate in communicating Christ this Christmas. After all, Jesus is the only credible monarch.

As we celebrate the birth of this Monarch this season, may our eyes be drawn outward to the world, upward to the heavens, and ultimately, always, toward the incarnate Christ.

Narayan Mitra is the Pastor of Merritt Baptist Church, 2499 Coutlee Avenue, Merritt. You can reach him at merrittbaptist@gmail.com.