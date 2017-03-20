MITRA: Higher impulses needed to fight pornography

Editor’s note: The views expressed in this column don’t necessarily reflect those of the Merritt Herald and its staff. The Herald welcomes qualified writers with views on this or other faiths to submit their work to newsroom@merrittherald.com, to be considered for publication.

Many spouses and families are all too familiar with their partners exercising fantasy by watching porn. Of late, I also know of a devoted wife whose husband, having been caught in his immorality, did not justify his behaviour but was deeply filled with remorse and shame.

His confession fell in line with the Apostle Paul’s words in the New Testament: “What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body of death?”

Those words sum up the lament from thousands of men (and women as well) who seem enslaved by the abundantly-available silky, sexual images.

How does such addictive nature come into play?

Author and counselor Archie Hart has identified two powerful brain chemicals that combine to produce the compulsive-seeking behaviour that is stimulated through pornography.

One is the satisfying tension-relief of endorphins. These morphine-like molecules are released in the reward centres of the brain’s hypothalamus to produce intense pleasure and relaxation.

The other chemical is epinephrine which creates arousal, alertness, increased energy, and excitation.

Pornography arouses both these responses which combine to hold the addictive features of pleasure explosion.

Couple these chemicals with the forbidden aspect of lust and it provokes an enticing, stimulus-response behaviour.

Fortunately, not every person becomes addicted. For many, the exposure to blatant immorality is distasteful.

They recognize that it cheapens the actors involved.

There are also men who see the hypocrisy of professing Christianity while inviting those images into their souls.

The more control men give pornography over their time, energy, and thought-life, the more devastating and reinforcing the habit takes shape.

The person feels ashamed, stressed, and seeks release through pornography.

Afterwards he feels lousy thinking that he has given in again to the obsessive-compulsive behaviour and his shame is reinforced further.

Is there any escape from these tentacles?

It seems that trying to establish political control of the evil is unlikely to help. The financial power of the sex industry has an addictive power of its own.

Nonetheless, there are interventions that hold real promise.

The most effective is in giving men a rousing affirmation for their masculinity, without the cultural distortions of sexual promiscuity or male ineptness.

This may mean turning off the TV images which bombard our living rooms with sultry messages and images.

Even more important is the exposure to the noble designs of man’s life. Males must be exposed to mature, competent men who model the character qualities of ‘real men.’

These include the strength of purpose, bravery, honesty, integrity, kindness, and loyalty. A man empowered with these attributes can begin to sense and exercise control of his impulses.

Mature sexuality is relational, not regressively self-focused. Men who feel good about their strength don’t have to escape from reality.

There is help available for those drawn into the addictive cycles of abnormal sexual expression. This applies to internet porno, X-rated videos, adult magazines, or chat rooms.

Three major steps on the part of the addicts are required:

Stop the behaviour. Recognize the life factors that trigger the first thoughts which lead down the path to addictive pornography.

Erect barriers to help avoid the temptations. These can include blocking internet, TV sites, taking alternate travel routes, talking to one’s spouse or friend, and improving marital sexual experiences.

Create alternative behavioural and thought patterns that would provide healthy stress relief, adventure, or affirmation, e.g., family events, reading, or volunteer activities.

These ideas finally bring us to finally the most effective yet the most neglected preventive measure to resist pornography – the life-changing power of the Holy Spirit.

Most individuals who are attracted to pornography shut off the quiet voice of Christ, calling them to wholeness and holiness. Instead, they give in to the self-destructive fantasies of impersonal narcissistic sex.

Praying for strength before giving in is far more effective than pleading for mercy afterwards.

Relying on God moves a man into vulnerability with his spouse or a best friend who can help encourage him to place necessary boundaries in his daily habits.

Remember, Paul also said: “Thanks be to God through Christ Jesus our Lord…There is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus our Lord (Romans 7:25; 8:1).

Narayan Mitra is the Pastor of Merritt Baptist Church, 2499 Coutlee, Merritt, BC. You can reach him at merrittbaptist@gmail.com.