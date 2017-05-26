MITRA: Keep keeping near the cross

Editor’s note: The views expressed in this column don’t necessarily reflect those of the Merritt Herald and its staff. The Herald welcomes qualified writers with views on this or other faiths to submit their work to newsroom@merrittherald.com, to be considered for publication.

Our province and Canada has just celebrated another birthday of the Queen Victoria, conceded by all and sundry as a great Queen.

I recall hearing in my boyhood a story about the Queen. It is familiar, no doubt, to every Englishman, but it stirred my childish heart at this.

I was told that in her Coronation Week, she sat in the royal box while Handel’s Messiah was being played.

The lady-in-waiting went to her and said: “Everyone in the audience will rise and stand when the “Hallelujah Chorus” is reached, except the Queen. It is the royal etiquette that the Queen should keep her seat.”

The music continued, sweeter and fuller, sweet enough for heaven. When the Chorus was reached, the people rose and stood with bowed heads.

It was noticed that the Queen was deeply moved. Her lip quivered, her eyes filled with tears, her body trembled, until they came to that burst of melody: “King of kings and Lord of lords.”

Then, in spite of royal etiquette, the young Queen stood up, and with bowed head remained standing until the music died down. A nobler, queenlier thing she never did.

Today, a believing Christian can enter the Holy of holies by seeking to envision the glory of the cross.

The tragedy of the crucifixion is one thing; the deeper meaning of the cross is quite another. In its tragedy, the cross is repulsive; in its deeper meaning it is the most attractive thing in all God’s universe.

The cross of Christ is a prayer to heaven for the forgiveness of a lost world, even for those who killed him.

Today, we look at the cross with our eyes of faith and learn something, just as in Jesus’ time “the people stood beholding.”

They included some of the religious — priests — wagging their heads and mocking. Today, those who wag their heads and mock at the cross of Jesus are sometimes the most religious.

There was a group of women with just enough religion to make them miserable. They had come along, following Jesus on his way to Calvary.

After faith has failed, their love held out, and it brought them near the cross.

It is better to have enough faith and love to make us miserable than to have none at all. If we keep near the cross, we are near the Lord.

I love to read of and to look at the sturdy Roman centurion, as strong a man perhaps as Roman civilization produced.

He had a duty to perform. He had papers in his pocket. And, as an army offer, he must perform that duty.

He is intellectually convinced: “Surely this is a righteous man,” and by-and-by, “This is the son of a god.” But he kept right on with the crucifixion.

I know men of clear intellect who are intellectually convinced of the deity of Christ, but they keep right on with the crucifixion. They do not join with those that worship and praise him.

On the way to Damascus, with the intent to persecute Christians, Paul had a vision of the glorified Christ, his first view of Jesus.

But he never gloried in the glorified. He came back in the light of the glorified to the crucified and said, “God forbid that I should glory, save in the cross.”

The story is told that when Leonardo de Vinci had finished his great painting of the Last Supper, he took a friend with him to criticise it.

As the friend looked at the painting, he said: “The most beautiful thing in your picture is the cup.”

The artist took a brush and wiped out the cup immediately, saying: Nothing in my picture shall attract more attention than the face of my Master.”

That was the religion of the Apostle Paul. Nothing in his preaching, in his character, in his mission, if he could help it, attracted more attention than the cross of Christ.

He said: “God forbid that I should glory save in the cross.”

In Christ and in his cross, there is the glory of sacrificial love. Love sometimes just enjoys itself. It may not be sinful under certain circumstances, but love enjoying itself is not glory.

It is love, giving itself in sacrifice for others, that has about it the halo of glory. When we behold Christ on the cross, we have seen God.

If we would have a clear vision of God in the glory of His love, we must see Him in Jesus Christ on the cross. He is more glorious there than even in the power of the resurrection, important as that is.

Many years ago, two little girls in a Western State, overtaken in a blizzard and blinded, lost their way. The parents looked for them all day and all night.

The next evening they were found, frozen to death. It was discovered that the elder child, about 11 years of age, had taken off her outer coat and wrapped it round her little sister, trying to keep her warm, forgetful of herself.

O the beauty of the cross! First the repulsion of it, then the beauty.

Jesus Christ on the cross is the most beautiful picture in the most repulsive frame that this world can ever see.

In its tragedy it is repulsive. In its deeper meaning it is attractive.

No wonder we can echo even today: “Jesus keep me near the cross.”

Narayan Mitra is the Pastor of Merritt Baptist Church at 2499 Coutlee Avenue, Merritt. You can reach him via email at merrittbaptist@gmail.com.