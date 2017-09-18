MITRA: Lessons from fires, flooding, and earthquakes

Editor’s note: The views expressed in this column don’t necessarily reflect those of the Merritt Herald and its staff. The Herald welcomes qualified writers with views on this or other faiths to submit their work to newsroom@merrittherald.com, to be considered for publication.

In B.C., it’s been fire; most of it caused by nature but some man-made. In the U.S., it’s been flooding that brought severe suffering.

Not to forget the giant 8.1 earthquake that shook up Central Mexico and brought both deaths and loss of properties.

It’s been an overwhelming summer season of disasters. And it’s still not “all clear.”

Compared to saying tearful goodbyes to many homes and properties, most British Columbians had to endure only smoke-related discomforts and ailments.

In some ways, it is easier for me to address human needs than to process such disasters theologically — to find the reasons for suffering and death.

Questions that gnaw at my soul include: “Why all this meaningless madness of epic proportions? Is God telling us — our nation, our world — something specific? Are these the beginning of the end?”

I wish I knew the final and definite answers. But that requires me to be God Himself.

Having been relieved of that privilege and responsibility, my next-best option is to seek answers in His final and definite revelation, The Bible.

Nature can be wobbly, infected and terrorized by Satan. But then Satan has already been thrown down from heaven in eternity and toppled on earth in history.

Wanted — faith of the right kind

The faith equation

Natural disasters are not all “acts of God,” like the insurance industry would sometimes have us believe. They could just as easily be “acts of Satan.”

We can underestimate Satan’s power, but anything he does is under the determinative control of God.

God’s common grace keeps the earth from complete destruction. The triumph of Lord Jesus over all principalities and powers at the cross (Colossians 2:15) prevents it from obliteration.

Satan, through natural disaster and other activities, attempts to tear into the earth. Humanity’s only eternal security and earthly sustenance at the present is the Triune God.

One day, after sin refills God’s nostrils and He removes His people from earth, this planet of ours will destruct.

Satan’s present version of natural disasters is an “approved-for-all-audiences” preview of what will happen when divine mercy is removed.

Until then, the Earth is suspended between the poles in cosmic warfare.

Satan persists in evil activities, having obtained, like in Job’s case, clearance from God to afflict the Earth.

During the specialized period of divine terror, however, God’s wrath will be unleashed on human sin.

When God’s plans for this worm Earth are done, the Sovereign Creator will create the New Earth — one totally attached to Him.

What does natural evil tell us about humanity?

Natural disasters highlight man’s inability to predict and control.

The quest of the secular (i.e., without reference to God) humanist enterprise is deficient at its very premise.

Man is not the measure or foundation of anything. He is small, weak, and at the mercy of the elements.

Natural disasters call for humility before God and remind believers to find their security in Him (Psalm 46:1-3).

Natural disasters may bring out the best in compassion and community.

The whole world unites for search and rescue, recovery, aid, and relief efforts with unselfish abandon and generosity as has been witnessed recently in B.C. through massive volunteer efforts and financial contributions.

On the other hand, natural disasters also provoke mankind’s resistance and defiance of God.

Unable to predict and without lasting hope, humanity rebels against God, charging Him for failing to exercise control of the elements.

Revelation 16:21 says, “gigantic hailstones, weighing about 100 pounds each, fell from heaven on people, but they blasphemed God because of the plague of hail, since it was so horrendous.”

Christians can function as watchmen warning people of future disaster and respectfully pleading for the apathetic to awaken and the defiant to become compliant to God’s terms for human salvation (Ezekiel 33:1-6).

Yet, natural disasters can showcase human resilience and perseverance.

The long-drawn stay of fire evacuees in shelters has been involuntary but forged a determination which would, in the long run, assist further in facing precarious life issues.

In fulfillment of the God-given mandate to rule nature (Genesis 1:26,27; Psalm 8), we can flourish precisely where we have endured calamities.

At other times, natural disasters induce reflection and repentance.

At the face of disaster, whether man-made (Luke 13:1-3) or by natural causes (Luke 13:4) — the Tower fell probably due to an earthquake — we must repent and evidence fruit of it (Luke 13:6-9).

Let us then repent, for eternity is infinitely more important than earth, relationships are infinitely more so than tasks and life definitely more than raiment.

Narayan Mitra is the Pastor of Merritt Baptist Church, 2499 Coutlee Avenue, Merritt. You can reach him at merrittbaptist@gmail.com.