MITRA: Making the most of marriage

I confess that I am a people’s person and, therefore, a people watcher.

In particular, I like to watch young couples (very often with kids in tow) walking in parks or malls, holding each other’s or the kids’ hands.

Curiosity leads me to wonder if the couples are married or not. Of course, one of the routine ways to discern is the presence or absence of the wedding band on the couples’ fingers. However, with the changes in societal norms, it is not always easy to come to such conclusions.

For one thing, many married couples have done away with wearing of rings for various reasons.

Many do not purpose to remain in monogamous relationships. Others would perhaps not subscribe to any external symbol of subjugation.

But what about the spiritual-minded deep-seated desire of staying true to each other “until death do us part?”

One of the most misunderstood areas in the life of a young believer in the Lord is the issue of marriage.

It is not surprising that Satan hates Christian marriages centred in the will of God and tries hard to prevent a believer from marrying according to God’s good and perfect will.

He tries so hard that he would not give up until he can at least tempt a person of faith into settling for the second-best.

It is through a godly marriage that the heavenly Father can effectively further His Kingdom on earth.

The Bible talks about the qualifications of a leader with respect to a man or woman’s marital relationship.

Here are some questions and answers that should clarify the misunderstanding regarding the second-most (next to one’s salvation) important of life’s decisions:

What is marriage?

It is an unique relationship that calls for a level of maturity and intimacy leading to the union of a man and a woman to be one flesh (Genesis 2:23,24).

It’s a relationship so holy that God compares it with His relationship to the Church (Revelation 19:7).

The Old Testament gives many references to God’s relationship with His chosen people as His bride. In fact, marriage forms the most pivotal part of God’s creation story.

Jesus’ ministry started with the miracle at a wedding party in Cana (John 2:1-11). He also used the illustration of marriage in many of his parables (Matt 22:1-14; 25:1-13).

Why do people get married?

Because it is not good for a man to be alone (Gen. 2:23,24). To receive favour from the Lord (Prov. 18:22). It is in accordance with God’s sovereign will (1 Cor. 7:35,36). To enjoy the rewards of marriage in the form of children (Psalm 128). To understand the intimacy in human relationship that God desires from us.

How does a believer find the right person to marry?

A person who is born again has the Holy Spirit living in him. The Spirit leads and guides him in this extremely important choice.

However, the inner man — the heart — is often in conflict with the guidance the Spirit provides. It is, therefore, important for every believer to allow the Holy Spirit to rule the decision about his or her prospective marriage partner.

Marriage is intended for a lifetime and our decision will be binding on us for years to come.

Marriage is not a habit we can break loose from by just deciding in a moment of indecision. It is a very responsible relationship that calls for unconditional commitment.

God has revealed His will on marriage in very clear and simple terms: Do not be unequally yoked. He questions equating darkness with light.

A believer cannot seek God’s blessing upon his marriage if he wants to marry a person who still has not accepted the lordship of Christ.

In non-mechanized farming societies whenever a farmer buys oxen for tilling land, he checks first whether the pair can be equally yoked.

First, the farmer looks for the oxen, then he looks for feasibility of yoking them equally. Only when the pair is matched, he buys them.

To draw a comparison, believers marrying unbelievers are like the farmer yoking an ox and a horse together. It sounds stupid, but that’s what it is.

Many try to work on conjugal relationships in a reverse manner. They get involved in relationships that are not in accord with the basic will of God, and then plead with Him for the salvation of their partners.

God wants our relationships with Him to be in right order first before He would answer our prayers.

But how do we avoid casualties in seeking life partners?

The first thing is to commit our decision to the Lord. The Bible tells us to guard our hearts for it is the well-spring of life.

Also, as the heart is most deceitful of all our faculties, it is important to seek confirmation from parents and mature Christians.

Our heart can falter as it can be influenced by things that we allow our mind to be fed with.

The secular world talks about two people marrying after they have “fallen in love.” God’s view in this regard is quite opposite. He wants us to grow in love.

We fall in love because of our emotional needs, but we grow in love because of God’s leading.

A Christian marriage, centred in God’s perfect will, would be a source of inspiration and support in times of trouble and difficulties that, without fail, would hit the couples eventually.

Narayan Mitra is the pastor of Merritt Baptist Church at 2499 Coutlee Ave., Merritt, B.C. merrittbaptist@gmail.com.