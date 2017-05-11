MITRA: Making the “second-oldest profession” the first

Back in 2013 when it was announced that actress Halle Berry was expecting a baby at age 46, no element of surprise was evoked in Hollywood circles.

At an age when many women have experienced raising some grandkids, the desire for motherhood surpassed her risks associated with giving birth in later life.

The Biblical record of the unusual conception of Sarah, the wife of Abraham, and the birth of Isaac at the ripe old age of 90, owes its origin to divine intervention, as was his subsequent preservation to head up a long line of Jewish patriarchs in fulfillment of prophetic history.

After a significant comeback from despair to dignity, Sarah died at age 127 without being able to subscribe to any retirement benefits.

Even in our days, many mothers all over the world endure long hours, undefined pay, and guilt-ridden retirement years of what has been called the “second-oldest profession” that motherhood is.

In 1914, when Anna Jarvis succeeded in instituting an annual holy day dedicated to honour mothers, a jubilant public received the declaration in simple ceremonies in the U.S.

Official Canadian celebrations, on the second Sunday of every year, began the next year.

But, like with many other noble ideas, Mother’s Day has reached a landmark in commercial exploitation with billions of dollars spent on flowers, cards, chocolates and trinkets.

Jarvis’ desire to remember a mother’s hard work for and devotion to family through a simple gift of a white carnation and a letter seem to have been long overtaken by retailers.

More than the dawn-to-midnight energy expended on housework, the spiritual value of women’s work has been given little credence in Western society.

Men are still seen often as more capable of philosophical reflection while women are tied to earth in the messy physical work of childbearing and raising.

But, mothering is not only about folding hands and closing eyes. As the daily life of a mother is more physical and immediate, so is her experience of God.

Changing a hundred diapers each week cultivates endurance, according to Jenell Paris, a Christian mother.

Crankiness can nurture quick forgiveness; exhaustion calls for humility and community.

But best of all, babies themselves provide unlimited chances to live in gratitude and joy.

A Benedictine rule describes the monasteries’ purpose as “seeking the grace of God with the help of many brothers.” As women with children, mothers’ spirituality looks a little like that of a monk, but they seek the same grace. They do it with the help of their two, three, four, or 11-year-old kids.

And though their spiritual lives are somewhat impoverished for some years, they can still feel ‘rich.’ They can see a spiritual director, read the Bible, enjoy solitude again, as soon as they get the chance. But for some years, they may have to practice spiritual ‘undiscipline.’

Let the prayers of many in Christian churches this Mother’s Day be:

“Lord, You brought these mothers in our church. We pray You would bless them for the many ways they have been blessings to their families and us.

“Surround them with the love of those who care so much for them.

“Help them to see the many ways they have touched their families and the many hearts who are blessed by their lives and labours.

“In all our prayers for them, we always “pray with joy…being confident of this, that he who began a good work in (them) will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:4,6).

After all, the nearest thing we can see in this world to God’s love is a mother’s love.

Narayan Mitra is the Pastor of Merritt Baptist Church at 2499 Coutlee Avenue, Merritt. You can reach him at merrittbaptist@gmail.com.