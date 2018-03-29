MITRA: Meeting the risen Christ this Easter through the haze of life

Editor’s note: The views expressed in this column don’t necessarily reflect those of the Merritt Herald and its staff. The Herald welcomes qualified writers with views on this or other faiths to submit their work to newsroom@merrittherald.com, to be considered for publication.

One of the significant post-Resurrection incidents in the Easter story is that of Mary meeting with the risen Jesus.

It was in the dark and chill of early morning, and Mary was standing alone weeping. A terrible cry of desolation had fallen from her lips: “They have taken away my Lord, and I do not know where they have laid him.”

It was after she had spoken those anguished words that Mary looked round and saw in the shadows a figure whom she took to be the gardener.

Distraught, she asked him a question which it would be natural to ask. Instead of answering it, the voice spoke just one word: “Mary.”

She recognized Jesus and spoke in reply: “Master.” Her sorrow turned to joy. She knew in a flash that Jesus was alive — not some attenuated ghostly Jesus, but Jesus himself, real and personal.

It is on that rock of conviction that the structure of Christian faith, solidly anchored in Jesus’ resurrection, was raised.

From the discovery of Mary and of others, came the possibility of a gallant facing up to life which saw beyond death and tragedy a mighty continuing comradeship.

This Jesus who spoke to her in the shadows of early morning was in everything that mattered, the same Jesus who had claimed her loyalty and redeemed her life from the muddle.

He was the same Jesus who had received her offering of precious spikenard in the home of Simon the Pharisee, who had not minded a bit when other guests were shocked and welcomed her act of devotion.

Each Easter season the Christian church proclaims, “Christ is risen indeed.” To Mary it was given first to set eyes upon the risen Christ.

There were other people more reputable to whom we might think this special privilege could have been given. But, no, it is this deep-feeling lonely woman with her memories, to whom the revelation first came.

How often we substitute for the risen Christ who spoke to Mary an ecclesiastical Christ who keeps conveniently quiet in a stained glass window! But that’s not the report which Mary handed on to us when she said: “I have seen the Lord.”

She talked about someone with whom she had to do who was real as she was, who was alive and filled with purpose and compassion and alert to human need.

If Christ’s church could recover the conviction that he is risen, that he is alive, that one day we will have to do with this living Lord, can we imagine that all powers of evil could stop it?

People then would rally to the standard of a faith inspired by this belief. There would be not much chance any more for indifference and half-heartedness.

For once people know that indeed Christ’s touch has still its ancient power, they would be caught up in a great tide of hope and fervour.

The lost radiance of Christianity would return and the fruits of scientific discovery, the skill of learning, the great potential of energy in our world would be directed to raising the level of human life.

As I read the story of Mary weeping in the garden, I am much attracted by the thought that Mary mistook Jesus for a gardener in the half light of early morning.

Gardeners have the delicate touch that makes things grow. The expression “green fingers” conveys the notion of a magic power which spirits up green shoots from the earth.

If Mary had to mistake Jesus for anybody, it was well that she should think he was the gardener, for gardeners are close friends of nature. And nature is forever creating and making things new.

Christ’s kinship with God was unique. He knew the secrets of the dark earth, of the rain that falls on the just and the unjust, of the winds and waves and sunsets.

I don’t think he was offended when that distracted woman, first gazing upon him, thought that he was the gardener.

Mistaking the risen Christ for a gardener in the dim light of a new day is just the first step to face Jesus’ claims upon our lives. But the divine revelation of him as Master is much richer and fuller than that.

If we today are not seeing that fuller revelation, isn’t it due in great part to our own spiritual poverty of stained glass window to which we have relegated the risen Christ, instead of to bear the gaze of his eye and to hear the sound of his voice?

The depth of grief at the loss of loved one is known to all people. It is an echo of what Mary felt when she came in the darkness of early morning to the tomb of Jesus.

This darkness is matched by the light of Christian belief which claims that as Mary recognized Christ, so all who suffer the pain of separation shall find sorrow turned to joy.

I believe that, because I believe in the God whom Christ revealed, the God by whose power it was that Christ was seen alive by his disciples, first by Mary, and then by countless others.

Have a blessed 2018 Resurrection Season!

Narayan Mitra is the Pastor of Merritt Baptist Church