MITRA: Power and leadership in a Trump-ant age

Now that Donald Trump is about to be ensconced in the White House, the world waits with bated breath what use, misuse, or abuse of power he would let loose during the next four years of his reign.

Abuse of power is a huge concern (or should be so) to those in leadership and to those affected by it.

History is full of unfortunate miseries resulting out of the misuse of power by an individual leader or by groups of people in positions of authority.

Because of this concern, many leaders are afraid to talk about wielding power responsibly. They deny and pretend they possess very little of it.

Simon Walker, quoting Michael Foucault, emphasized that power is always exercised in any situation and, therefore, the most dangerous kind of power is the unacknowledged power.

When it goes underground and when it is not recognized and owned, power becomes a liability – just as dynamite turns dangerous unless it is handled carefully.

Walker, citing from Understanding Organizations by the management guru Charles Handy, says that there are many kinds of power and everyone has power of some kind.

He talks of five: The power of personality, resource, experience, expertise, and position.

The Old Testament figure, Boaz, was a person who used his position and power for empowering others.

He was a wealthy man and had a high standing in society (Ruth 2:1). He used his position for affirming the worth of others instead of suppressing and oppressing.

He greeted his servants every morning with “The Lord be with you” (Ruth 2:4), which is unusual for rich landlords to use as an expression to greet them.

When Boaz met Ruth, a young woman working among his labourers, he did not disdain her but addressed her as “my daughter” (Ruth 2:8), which depicts his utmost respect for others.

Boaz used his power for protecting dignity of others rather than destroying.

Following the tradition of the day, Naomi sent her daughter-in-law Ruth to Boaz’s threshing floor.

When Ruth requested him to let her lie at his feet, Boaz could have exploited the situation to his own benefits. By making such a request, Ruth had factually conveyed her submission to him.

As a lone young woman she was susceptible. But instead of abusing her, Boaz showed her kindness by allowing her to lie at his feet without taking advantage of her.

He used his power for honouring the customary practices for common good instead of taking advantage of a situation for personal gain.

As a kinsman redeemer, he could have manipulated his influence over the family. But being a kind and a person with dignity, he let the nearer kinsman-redeemer decide the redemption of the family.

Some years ago, The New York Times published a touching tribute in honour of the late Sir Edmund Hillary titled When a Mountaintop Might As Well Have Been the Moon.

What made Hillary an icon was that he was not just another daring and darling man attempting to do what others had tried to do and failed.

Hillary’s valour is not defined by that one victorious ascent on Mount Everest but rather with what he did with his life thereafter.

He was no sahib who came, conquered, and left, having had his adventure in the hills.

He established and sustained a lasting bond with the Sherpa people of Nepal and was occupied in shaping their lives through his Himalayan Trust.

The Trust constructed hospitals, schools, airfields, and medical facilities.

That he was not a condescending white man who dictated development is evident even in the midst of a politically resurgent, nationalistic Nepal.

Upon hearing the news of his death, the sherpas lit lamps and offered prayers in Buddhist monasteries for his reincarnation.

The most dangerous kind of a person is the one with a great deal of power who denies he has any, or who denies that power is a fundamental factor in his leadership role.

All of us, more so those in leadership responsibilities, have power or are stewards of power.

Let us not deny or pretend that we as ‘leaders’ have no power. Instead, let us acknowledge in humility that all of us have power and are stewards of that power.

Let us make the exercise of power explicit and accountable.

Let me conclude by asking some relevant questions:

Do we use God-given position and power of leadership as stewards of power for upholding others?



Do we affirm others’ worth, protect their dignity, and uphold customs and cultures that promote the common good?



Or, do we use power to promote our personal agendas and use others as means for accomplishing this?



Narayan Mitra is the pastor of Merritt Baptist Church, 2499 Coutlee Ave., Merritt, BC.