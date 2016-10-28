MITRA: Prayer and biblical meditation: the act of spiritual evaluation

(Editor’s note: The views expressed in this column don’t necessarily reflect those of the Merritt Herald and its staff. The Herald welcomes qualified writers with views on this or other faiths to submit their work to newsroom@merrittherald.com, to be considered for publication.)

In the midst of our fast-changing, highly technological enterprises, people are still thirsting for meaning.

Despite new products and discoveries that promise a higher standard of loving, they often find themselves in a stagnant and futile existence, if not in chaos.

Of late, many have found themselves seeking ecstatic lifts and have, sadly, ended their own lives.

Such desire for meaning and convoluted thirst can only be satisfied by committing one’s life to our Maker and Saviour. In Christ, we can experience intimate fellowship with God.

One important way of enjoying this fellowship is through prayer and Biblical meditation in an act of spiritual worship, individually and corporately.

The essence of biblical meditation



Both the Old and the New Testaments teach that meditation is the careful focusing of our whole being to God and His ways, transcending:

What is merely pleasing to the flesh and attractive to the human eyes;

What is merely intellectually desirable;

What is merely socially acceptable.



Look up Joshua 1:8; Psalms 104:34; 119:15; Isaiah 26:3; 1 Timothy 4:15; cf. Genesis 3:6; 1 John 2:15-17.

The necessity of biblical meditation



We need to meditate on the Word of God to have a God-centred view and, therefore, a realistic and proper perspective of the realities around us.

As Dick Eastman said in his book “The Hour That Changes the World” : “The person who spends time thinking thoughts of God will find tremendous depth and understanding that will touch all areas of his life. It is, after all, in meditation that we rise above ourselves (and the world) for the purpose of seeing God’s plan in proper perspective. Only from such a vantage point can we see the spiritual realm clearly.”

The practice of biblical meditation



Select a theme for your time of meditation, applying full attention to that specific area of spiritual thought.

Allow your mind to wander within the framework of your chosen theme. Ponder all aspects of the theme carefully in reference to God.

Ask questions about this theme that might lead you into an even deeper mental study of the subject.

Bring Scripture into all phases of meditation. This strengthens your awareness that God’s Word is the necessary foundation for all meaningful spiritual thought.



Narayan Mitra is the Pastor at Merritt Baptist Church, 2499 Coutlee Avenue, Merritt. You can reach him via email at merrittbaptist@gmail.com.