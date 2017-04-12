MITRA: The story beyond the Easter Bunny

Editor’s note: The views expressed in this column don’t necessarily reflect those of the Merritt Herald and its staff. The Herald welcomes qualified writers with views on this or other faiths to submit their work to newsroom@merrittherald.com, to be considered for publication.

Many people flock to churches at Easter time because they know they are perhaps going to hear some inspirational good news.

But Easter is also terrifying news.

According to Apostle Mark, early on the first Easter Sunday morning, Mary Magdalene and two other women made their way to a tomb to anoint the dead body of Jesus.

Mark also tells us that these women had earlier watched the crucifixion of Jesus “from a distance.”

When it was all over, they saw a disciple pull the dead body off the cross, wrap it in a linen cloth, lay it in a tomb and roll a stone over the door of the tomb.

From a distance, the women began to watch what would happen.

That is our favourite perspective on death. We do all we can to keep death away.

We try to stay healthy, work out and watch what we eat. It’s all a way of keeping death at bay.

But occasionally it catches up to someone we love. Then we know we have to see death up close.

The recent incidents in Stockholm, London, Berlin and Paris, of people being mowed down deliberately by vehicles used as weapons, prove the point.

In the aftermath of terrorist attacks all over the world, social commentators keep repeating that “everything, including death, has changed.”

It remains to be seen how much we have changed — beyond tolerating long lines at airports or border crossings.

The women who made their way to the tomb on the first Easter morning had been with Jesus for some time. They had seen him constantly restoring the lives of others.

Before Mary met him, her soul had been torn apart by seven demons. All the women knew they were something less before meeting Jesus.

This man was their Saviour, but now he was dead.

Maybe, as they walked down the road toward the tomb, one of them mentioned that the world has always been hard on saviours.

Or, like most people in deep grief, maybe they said nothing at all as they closed the distance between themselves and death. Their only dilemma was how they would get the heavy stone rolled back.

Many of us also know well about pushing against the stones of life. We may have been pushing some of them for a long time.

Perhaps, Easter 2017 is finding us pushing against a supervisor at work who is hard to please, or (for some seniors) of having to move into assisted living.

Or, may be some of us are pushing against a marriage that seems destined for the ditch. Or against disease, aging, loneliness, or some obstacles that is between us and our dreams.

We might be thinking that if we could just get this burdensome thing rolled back, we will be fine.

But as the story goes, even if we get rid of our huge stones all that is waiting on the other side is death.

When the women arrived at the tomb, they were startled to discover that the stone was already rolled back! They walked inside only to see the body of Jesus missing and fled in fear.

Not too long afterwards, though, they discovered their death-defying hope.

It is such a profound opportunity this Easter (and every Easter) to join the three women in staring at our own tombs of loss and death without fear.

When the Church first began on earth, it struggled through persecution for centuries.

Every week when believers gathered, they took time to embrace each other because they did not know who might be martyred for the faith before their next assembly.

They died with Christ, only to be raised to a new life with him and in him.

Only in Christ’s death and resurrection, it is possible for us also to die to our old agendas and rise to a changed life, no longer crippled by fear.

The greatest catastrophe of history happened not in World Wars I and II, nor in Hiroshima or Nagasaki, or on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York.

It took place 2,000 years ago, when we crucified the Son of God. That was the ultimate experience beyond humanity’s limit.

But it was then that history was given the possibility of being resurrected also.

When Jesus defeated death, he did so that we may experience something beyond our limits — to rise with him into a new life.

But it is up to us to walk out of our own graves as new creatures in Christ.

Happy Easter and joyous resurrection!

Narayan Mitra is the pastor of Merritt Baptist Church at 2499 Coutlee Avenue, Merritt. You can reach him at merrittbaptist@gmail.com.