MITRA: Why witness and hold hope festivals?

The recently-concluded Festival of Hope conducted by Franklin Graham under the sponsorship of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) in Vancouver faced quite a bit of controversy.

Some large denominations publicly opposed Graham and boycotted the event for one reason or another.

Besides branding him as a bigot because of his religious and political convictions, many did not like the idea of Christians “forcing their faith down other people’s throats.”

It seems there is much anger in many about Christians telling others that outside the God of the Bible their beliefs are wrong.

As a Christian, I am active in sharing my faith. I talk to people about Christ whenever I get the opportunity and a hearing.

Even though most people are open and willing to talk, there are also many who are offended.

It makes me wonder if non-believers (also pre-believers) can see what witnessing to Jesus is all about and the reasons behind doing it.

Where does the idea of witnessing come from? Is this some Christian’s excuse for being obnoxious or is there any real reason for doing it?

In the New Testament (Acts 1:8) we find an answer by reading of what Christ told his disciples before he went up to heaven. “…but you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit is come upon you. And you shall be my witnesses…”

Jesus told his disciples to go and talk to people about him and share the good works that he had done on earth.

There is a biblical motivation for sharing the Word of God. But there are other motives as well.

One of these is the desire to share the incredible peace and joy that comes through faith in Jesus.

As a Christian, I have seen Jesus’ love break emotional and spiritual chains in many lives.

I have seen great joy come to those who had been wracked with sorrow.

“But aren’t there other ways of finding peace and joy in this life? Why can’t Christians just let people find their own joy?”

I have heard that question a lot and it brings me to the other motivation for Christians to share their faith.

Let’s say we are living in a country where there is a great plague sweeping the land. People are dying left and right from the disease without even knowing it.

Most don’t take it seriously. Perhaps you yourself had this disease once and almost died from it. Then someone, all of a sudden revealed a cure to make you well.

You decided to take the cure. Although it was difficult, the cure not only healed you of the disease, but it made you healthier than before you had the disease.

In addition, you have the knowledge and means of that cure in ample supply.

Do you think that you could live with yourself if you did not at least attempt to tell someone about it so that they could have the opportunity to get well too.

See, here’s the deal. The Bible tells us that there is a disease called sin sweeping across the world and killing people left and right.

To make matters worse, there aren’t many people who take sin seriously. Even if they do, they enjoy it so much that they would rather die than get well.

The ‘death’ from sin is eternal separation from God, also referred to as being in hell. The only cure for sin is to accept the atoning work of Christ on the cross and to make Him the Lord of our lives.

The only way that anyone will hear about this is if we talk about it.

The point I (and Franklin Graham) am trying to make with all our listeners is that, as hard as it may be to believe, the reason that Christians go out and tell people about Christ is that they have seen what Christ has done in their own lives and believe that he is the way to become healthy — in our souls, in our relationships.

That’s why a Christian braves scorn, ridicule, unpopularity to bring this message to people. But the overwhelming love and concern that we have for people of the world drives us to do so.

So maybe the next time a couple of Christians come up and ask if you could spare a few minutes to talk about God, you could remember that it is only out of enduring love for the people around them that they do so.

And not to ‘force’ others to believe likewise.

Narayan Mitra is the pastor of Merritt Baptist Church, 2499 Coutlee Ave, Merritt. You can reach him via email at merrittbaptist@gmail.com.