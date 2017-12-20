Mom returns to Merritt to honour her son’s generosity

Lisa Kehler turned the tragedy of her son’s death into a way to keep his memory, and generosity, alive.

For the third year since her son died in a car crash back in 2014, Kehler will be in Merritt on Christmas to give back to the community with comfort kits for the local winter shelter’s homeless residents.

Since 2015, the Lower Mainland mother of two has donated the care packages to the shelter, collecting donations from Merritt and the Vancouver area to fill each kit. Come Dec. 23 she will be in Merritt to drop off 60 comfort kit packages on Christmas Eve before spending the holidays with family who reside in the Nicola Valley.

Each kit comes with socks, underwear, a combs, touques, protein bars, toothbrushes and toothpaste, to name just a few items.

“It’s amazing how much stuff we can get into the extra-large Ziploc bags,” said Kehler.

Kehler, who currently lives in Langley, lost her son Cody three years ago on Oct. 13 when he and girlfriend, Chantal MacLean, were involved in a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 10 in Delta.

They were driving to Cody’s grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving dinner when their vehicle lost control and veered into oncoming traffic.

The two 17-year-old high school sweethearts were killed instantaneously.

Before even knowing what happened, Kehler said she had a horrible feeling that day that something that was wrong.

“You just don’t understand how life-altering that one second is. It’s just devastating — there’s no other way to put it,” said Kehler.

Putting together the comfort kits has helped her cope with the loss of her son, but the initiative is something the two of them had discussed prior to his passing.

“As a family we had thought about wanting to donate and paying it forward,” said Kehler.

However, when Cody passed away, the bereaved mother put the charitable initiative on hold until the New Year when she decided it was something she needed to carry on.

“All this disaster, this heartache — I needed to try to make some sense of it and helping other people made sense to me,” said Kehler.

Kehler has a brother who lives in Merritt, and it’s that family connection that brought her, and her son Cody to the Nicola Valley frequently over the years.

Given the lack of resources in the community compared to the Lower Mainland they decided it made the most sense to help out in the Nicola Valley.

Shelter co-ordinator Ava Dean told the Herald it’s donations like Kehler’s that makes a difference for the shelter’s clients, letting them know there are people out there who care about them and want to help.

“What happened with Cody is an absolute horrible thing, but he wasn’t,” said Kehler. “What he stood for was positivism and kindness.”