by KTW

Police are investigating after four bodies were found inside a home near Ashcroft.

In a release, RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said Ashcroft Mounties found the four bodies while performing a well-being check on Friday afternoon at a home in Venables Valley, which is about 30 kilometres north of Spences Bridge.

“As a result, the southeast district major crimes unit was called out and is now assisting the Ashcroft detachment with the investigation,” Moskaluk said. “The scene examination will be carried out throughout the weekend, with preliminary findings [leading] investigators to believe that there is no threat posed to the general public.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.