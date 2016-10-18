MP Dan Albas assumes role as finance critic

Dan Albas, the MP representing Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, and the architect of a campaign aimed at removing interprovincial trade barriers, has a new role in Parliament as the finance critic for the official Opposition.

Albas takes over the role as part of a shadow cabinet shake-up announced by the Opposition this week, which saw the Conservative MP move from his prior role as the critic for interprovincial trade.

“Obviously the economy was the number one issue in last year’s election, it’s still an issue. People are concerned about jobs, pensions, how we’re going to pay for important things like health care,” said Albas. “So it’s a very difficult time, and I want to be someone to not just criticize the government — though that’s an important feature of the Opposition — [but also] to present another option, and help the government consider other things, like interprovincial trade barriers.”

Albas explained that the role is an important one, given that the current Liberal government campaigned successfully on a promise to use deficit spending as a way to kickstart the Canadian economy.

“They’re spending taxpayer money, and taxpayers want to see value. I believe politicians should stick to their word. Last year, it was amazing how often the Liberals wanted to be quoted on the economy,” said Albas. “Right now, they don’t want to talk about it because the news isn’t good. That being said, sometimes you have to take the bull by the horns and start proposing things that work.”

“You can either be part of the problem or part of the solution,” said Albas.

The role of finance critic is a large portfolio, so Albas will split his duties with Québécois MP Gerard Deltell.

Albas wasted no time in getting accustomed to his new role, as the MP was in Charlottetown this week to attend pre-budget finance committee meetings, and getting up to speed on a number of finance files.

“The great thing, even on the finance committee, [is that] I know many of the Liberal and NDP members,” said Albas. “There are some very good people, it’s just a matter of making sure we’re looking at everything and give it its due care.”

Moving into Albas’ old role as the critic for interprovincial trade is John Barlow, MP for Foothills, Alta. Ensuring a smooth transition between the two shadow cabinet ministers is a priority for Albas, who championed a campaign aimed at reducing the trade barriers between the provinces, especially pertaining to wine, beer, and spirits.

The “free the beer” effort stemmed from a court case in New Brunswick, where a man was fined for bringing cases of beer across the provincial border from Quebec to New Brunswick, and subsequently challenged the fine in provincial court.

The New Brunswick court found that Gérard Comeau’s constitutional rights had been violated by the fine, and struck down the ruling — prompting Albas to urge that the case be elevated to the Supreme Court of Canada.

“Just right after the first hearing opened, the defence again stated that they will be seeking to bring this to the Supreme Court. Whether the Liberal government wants it or not, this issue is going to be before the Supreme Court, and I just hope they take a supportive position. You can either be part of the problem or part of the solution,” said Albas.

He added that with new trade deals being negotiated with nations around the world, it might soon be easier to import B.C. wine, spirits or beer to Tokyo or Texas, than it would be to transport the liquor to Toronto.