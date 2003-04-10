Mr. Christie doesn’t make Girl Guide cookies

Mr. Christie may make good cookies but this year the Girl Guides will Dare to be different.

After a 40-year association with Nabisco/Christie Brown, in which that company was the exclusive baker of perhaps the best known and loved cookies on the face of the planet, Girl Guides of Canada is entrusting Dare Foods with production of the popular cookies.

The official line from Girl Guide headquarters is that cookie industry “challenges” prevented the organization from negotiating any more than a one-year contract with Nabisco to produce the cookies – on which guiding is financially dependent for revenue. (The cookie program is GGC’s largest Canada-wide fund raising pursuit, raising some $14 million annually.)

Cookie tenders were called and Dare Foods was selected from among five short-listed companies based on Canadian ownership, ability to offer premium products, large production capacity, a nut-free manufacturing facility and Canada-wide distribution.

With a new manufacturing company comes a new cookie, in looks and taste. The new cookie sports a new design. The symbol of Girl Guides of Canada, the Trefold, is positioned asymmetrically on the cookie to represent forward movement. The Trefold is complemented by three flourishes that appear to converge and support it. The flourishes are all about “fun, friendship and new adventures.”

Taste seems different too. As taste tested by Girl Guide leaders and latter by the staff of the Merritt Herald, reviews were mixed.

“The biscuit seems more crumbly.”

“”Tasty.”

“I like the chocolate best.”

“Messing with Girl Guide cookies? Sacrilege.”

Still, the cookies disappeared.

Each colorful new box contains 10 vanilla and 10 chocolate cookies. Price is $4 per box.

The public got its first taste of the cookies last weekend as Brownies began door-to-door sales. Guides and Pathfinders will sell the cookies drive-through style in the Railyard Mall parking lot Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cookies will be on sale until all are sold. If you missed the Brownies on your door step or the Guides at the parking lot, call Laurie Brock (378-4726) or Silvia Siefert (378-8177).