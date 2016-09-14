MSS aims to create graduation road map

Another less than flattering grade for Merritt Secondary School (MSS) from the Fraser Institute isn’t being ignored at MSS, where staff are working to create individualized plans to graduation for students.

The Fraser Institute ranks the academic performance of both private and public schools, using results from annual province-wide exams, grade-to-grade transition rates and graduation rates.

In the latest rankings, MSS placed 273 out of 294 in the institute’s 2015 secondary school report card, stemming from a 3.5 out of 10 rating, which up from the 1.4 rating it received in the 2014 report card. That year MSS placed 284th out of 289 schools. The Fraser Institute bases its ratings on seven academic indicators, including provincial exams and graduation rates.

The stats show that the graduation rate at MSS has been trending downward. For 2015, the graduation rate in the report card is listed at 90.9 per cent, up from 82 per cent in 2014, but down from five-year highs of 95.9 per cent in 2011 and 97.3 per cent in 2012.

Between the 2014 and 2015 report cards, the percentage of exams failed was reduced from 24.9 per cent in 2014 to 18.6 in 2015, and the average exam mark went from 59.8 up to 61.4 per cent, however, in the last five years, the average exam mark listed in the institute’s report card for MSS hasn’t exceeded 64 per cent.

SD 58 Superintendent Steve McNiven told the Herald there is value in the statistics contained in the rankings, and efforts are being made to address those stats.

“The rankings of schools is not what drives us to get better, but the indicators within that data [does],” McNiven said.

Staff at MSS are reviewing diploma verification records (DVR), which keep track of how far along students are towards earning the 80 credits they need to graduate.

MSS principal Bruce Bidney told the Herald that teachers, counsellors and administration staff are working as a team to help address each student’s DVR, which he believes “will make a huge difference in the educational plans for these kids.”

He said that last year staff would meet in the evenings and examine DVR records, and this year are meeting with the incoming Grade 10 students to discuss the DVR reviews and start informing parents about what they are.

It’s an initiative aimed at treating students more as individuals with specific needs as opposed just being a part of a class as a whole.

“We need to start early with the Grade 10s before we’re playing catch up in Grade 12,” Bidney said. “Every student should know what a DVR is [and] every student should have a good idea what their path is now.”

The goal is to develop a plan for each student starting in Grade 10 that will act as a blueprint for achieving the credits he or she needs to graduate.

Hypothetically, if a student was behind in the amount of math credits they need to graduate, school staff would utilize a collaborative effort to determine how to help the student, examining options such as planning what courses the student should take in future years, or utilizing the use of alternatives such as online courses from the South Central Interior Distance Education School (SCIDES).

“It’s about getting better,” McNiven said. “We want our students graduating, we want them passing their provincial exams, we want to make sure those indicators of academic success are higher than what they are right now,” he said.

Test run for new curriculum and changes to provincial exams highlight 2016-17

The province is phasing in changes to provincial exams beginning this school year as part of its new curriculum. In place of the five provincial exams students have had to write between grades 10 through 12, the province is implementing new literacy and numeracy assessment tests.These tests will be similar to provincial exams, but are said to more focused on understanding and applying math and language arts skills in real life contexts.

Here’s how the changes impact students heading into these three grades for the 2016-17 school year.

Grade 10 students:

No provincial exams are required for students taking the classes of Math 10, Language Arts 10 and a Science 10 course. Students must also complete a Social Studies 11 course, as well as the province’s new assessment tests in literacy and numeracy before graduation.

Grade 11 students:

No provincial exam required in Social Studies 11, but students will need to take the literacy assessment before graduation. They will not write the math skills assessment test.

Grade 12 students:

Will complete the provincial exam for the Language Arts 12 course, but not the literacy or math skills assessment tests.

The Ministry of Education is fully implementing its new curriculum at the Kindergarten to Grade 9 level this year. From Grade 10 to 12 it will be implemented on a trial basis.

Teachers of these grades are being familiarized with the new curriculum this year. On Thursday (Sept. 15) Suzanne Hoffman of the Ministry of Education’s outreach team is in Merritt to speak to teachers and administrators about the redesigned curriculum.

“I’ll talk a little bit about why [there’s] a need for change and then I will get into the specifics of the redesigned curriculum and ways to teach that curriculum,” Hoffman told the Herald.

She said teachers should be mindful of what students are interested in and incorporate that into lesson plans in order to personalize learning.

The Grades 10 to 12 curriculum is essentially in draft form right now and Hoffman will also be looking for feedback on it.

According to information distributed by the Ministry of Education, the new curriculum is going to allow teachers to be more flexible in student assessment, and give more credit for real-life experience students receive outside the classroom in business and the community.

The new curriculum is expected to be in use from Kindergarten to Grade 12 by the 2017-18 school year.

Under it, students will continue to have the flexibility to include dual credit, work experience, advanced placement courses, international baccalaureate courses and apprenticeship programs into their education.

Report cards are to continue this school year, but school districts in the province will consult with parents to determine the best format to provide feedback on student performance.

The requirements to graduate, however, will be changing slightly. The biggest change is that the Planning 10 course and Graduation Transitions are being replaced with new Career Education courses.

Students will still need 80 credits to graduate, including 28 elective credits and at least 16 credits at the Grade 12 level — including a Grade 12 Language Arts course.