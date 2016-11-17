MSS hockey academy — adding to the tools of engagement

In part one of this story, we introduced you to the Merritt Secondary School hockey academy, which is in its inaugural season at the local high school. The five-month program is running from September to January, with 18 youngsters from Grades 8 to 11 enrolled. The participants enjoy three one-hour, on-ice sessions weekly at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, as well as two dryland/classroom blocks per week that cover a broad range of topics from fitness and strength training, nutrition, goal setting and concussion protocols.

“[The academy] is offered just like an elective,” said MSS principal Bruce Bidney. “It’s been very well received by the participants, by their parents, and by our students and staff at the school. There are a number of the students involved who are feeling a lot better not just from a hockey standpoint, but better all around.”

The hockey academy at MSS is actually being run by RPM, a private firm based out of Maple Ridge. The company currently has 14 academies on the go in schools around the province of B.C., with three to four new ones projected for next year.

RPM president Craig Millin was instrumental in getting the MSS hockey academy off the ground, beginning with two meetings with interested families last school year. Once registrations began coming in for the program, Millin went about putting together a teaching/coaching staff.

“Our head instructor is Tyler Wowchuk, a Merritt Secondary graduate with Junior B and university hockey experience, a fitness background (a certified personal trainer with a post-secondary degree in kinesiology) and a strong connection to the community,” said Millin. “Tyler’s able to engage the kids at every level, and hold them accountable, which is great. He loves what he’s doing, and has the right personality for it. He’s also local, which is really important to us.”

Wowchuk is being capably assisted by another MSS graduate, Payton Schaefer (who played two seasons with the Merritt Centennials), and by a rotation of current Cents’ players, as their schedule allows.

“[Centennials’ head coach and GM] Joe Martin has been a diamond in the rough,” said Millin. “He’s flanked us with some of his players. They’re young guys with lots to offer.

“The unsung hero is Brian Barrett (of Merritt Arena Sports),” added Millin. “He’s been super flexible and helpful. We’ve done well by him.”

Wowchuk, whose dad was a vice-principal at MSS at one time, is delighted to be working with youngsters in a sport that he loves. He really appreciates the fact that all skills assessment and evaluation at the hockey academy is individualized — with baseline testing carried out at the beginning of the semester, at the midpoint and at the end.

Along with Bidney, Millin also credits SD 58 assistant superintendent Christine Perkins with helping to get the academy up and running in Merritt. Perkins was instrumental in putting a similar program in place in Squamish (Sea to Sky School District) before coming to the Nicola Valley.

Also helping with the logistics and day-to-day operations of the hockey academy is MSS teacher Molly Brigden. Like Wowchuk, she makes sure the kids involved are accountable at all times. If they can’t be on the ice, they receive related assignments that have to be completed. If there’s any behavioural issues, then ice time is taken away.

“It’s very black-and-white when [the parents and student] sign the contract,” said Brigden.

The kids currently enrolled in the MSS academy are a diverse lot, ranging in age from 13 to 16, with varying degrees of skating and hockey background. The group includes Matthew Newman and Missy McDonnell, teammates last year with the provincial champion Merritt Ramada peewee reps. This season, Newman is playing bantam rep locally, while McDonnell and a couple of other Merritt girls are suiting up for an all-female bantam rep squad based out of Kamloops. Despite busy schedules, both are enjoying the academy experience a lot.

“The academy hockey really works on your skills,” said Newman. “The off-ice really helps, too, especially with things like cardio.”

“I think I’m improving a bit every day,” said McDonnell, who added that it hasn’t been a hassle fitting everything in at school and at home.

Parents are also seeing the academy as a positive experience. Ray Lang, who has two boys involved, and Missy’s father, Mike, both stated that they’ve seen improvement in their children’s abilities, and that the youngsters are enjoying the diverse set of activities.

Whether the hockey academy is benefitting the youngsters in the classroom is still to be determined, said Bidney.

“It’s still too early to say. Most of the kids are in Grade 8 and are new to our school. The first report cards are just being issued now. It’s going to take some time to see the real effects.”

The possibility of other ‘academies’ at MSS — in fine arts, computer programming, the culinary arts, and so on — is certainly a consideration, said Bidney, but for now, there are a number of other initiatives that the school is prioritizing.

“We’re concentrating a lot of our efforts into the career and trades areas, including the ACE IT program. We’re also focusing on bringing up the numbers on our sports teams.

“That’s the momentum I’d love to see first before we tackle any more academies,” said Bidney. “We want to do a few things right, rather than diversify too much, too quickly.

“The hockey academy was just the beginning of us offering opportunities and programs that make school more interesting and engaging for students.”

Bidney referenced the Wednesday afternoon ‘choice’ block that the school is currently offering. Students get to choose from a wide range of activities that might interest them.

“We offer things like international cuisine, philosophy, scholarship writing, archery, hiking and homework club,” Bidney said. “Students are changing, and we need to change, too.”