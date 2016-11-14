MSS outdoor education class a model for hands on learning

When it comes to learning from experience, Merritt Secondary School’s (MSS) outdoor education class sees the forest through the trees.

The class is all about putting the theory to practice, said Steve Soames, who has taught the class for the past six years.

“You get the theory, but then I try to move that to something concrete, something practical,” said Soames.

He said the goal of the class is to get students engaged with the outdoors and away from their electronic devices.

“I want the kids to be exposed to the outdoors,” Soames said.

“We’re trying to get something that will grab them, so it might not be hunting, it might be geocaching,” he said.

The class has been on many adventures this semester, including a gold panning trip near Spences Bridge.

“Every student found gold,” Soames said, adding that some of his students were still panning when the rest of the class was packing up to go home.

He said the experience of having students sloshing the water around to look for gold flakes just can’t compare to a classroom lecture about the subject.

Before that trip, Soames took the class fossil hunting down in Princeton.

“When they actually find a fossil, they’re all excited and now they’re keen to do it more,” Soames said.

However, sometimes that “outdoorsman experience” comes to the classroom.

At the end of October, the class was treated to a demonstration in butchering by father and son butchers Chris and Pete Voigt, who cut up a deer that Soames shot on a hunting trip.

The two had the deer cut and wrapped in about 45 minutes.

The demonstration was aimed at giving students, along with a home economics class in attendance, a better appreciation of where their meat comes from.

However, about a third of the students had some experience gutting a deer before.

“The kids here have been exposed to hunting,” Soames said.

The day after the demonstration, the class went out to a local gun range to learn how to shoot rifles.

Outdoor education student Makayla Bales said the class has had some pretty cool field trips this semester.

“I feel pretty lucky to have a class like this,” Bales said.

The outdoor education class is one that yields tangible results for its students right away.

Soames said students who complete the course walk away with a first aid certificate and a certification that will allow them to apply for their hunting license.

A major aspect of the class is outdoor survival.

“What would you do if you had to spend the night, or even a dozen nights, out in the woods?,” Soames said.

Part of that unit includes learning to make fire without matches, Soames said.

“It’s amazing, even with matches or a lighter, kids can’t get the fire going — you see it all the time,” Soames said.

But the class still has the traditional lectures and tests component to it.

“A lot of chalk and talk,” Soames said, adding that he tries to incorporate videos into his lectures.

Soames said that at the end of the day he hopes his students learn a greater respect for the land, animals and conservation.