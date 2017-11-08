MSS runner finishes well at B.C. championships

Merritt Secondary School runner Lexus Thomas (right) made quite an impression in her first appearance at the B.C. high school cross-country championships at Jericho Beach in Vancouver on the weekend.

Competing in the junior girls’ division, the 14-year-old Grade 9 student at MSS placed 54th overall out of a crowded field of 249 competitors from around the province.

Thomas, who has another year of junior eligibility, toured the 4.8-kilometre course in a very respectable time of 20 minutes and 11 seconds, just over two minutes back of the winner, Anna Maslechko from West Point Grey.

“It was a difficult event, especially the start,” said Thomas. “There were just so many girls. It made it really hard to get to the front. I ended up starting near the back, and had to work my way up. At the end, I sprinted and caught a couple of other girls.”

The weather conditions were challenging, too, said Thomas. “It was very chilly, and it was trying to snow at the beginning.”

Thomas’s running potential is enormous. She currently trains just two to three times a week. In the spring, she competes in track and field. She is also an accomplished equestrian rider. If she can find the time, she’d like to play high school basketball again this winter.