- Shutdown application filed by TolkoPosted 3 hours ago
- Columbarium, Coldwater Avenue repaving project on hold until springPosted 24 hours ago
- City settles for less than market value on airport hangar leasePosted 1 day ago
- Victoria targets distracted drivers with hefty penaltiesPosted 2 days ago
- Pooley boys making their family — and their hometown — proudPosted 2 days ago
- MFR asking motorists to slow down after fire engine struck on Highway 97CPosted 5 days ago
- Two males revived after drug overdosePosted 5 days ago
- Council to discuss visitor services plan before moving aheadPosted 6 days ago
- Maple Leaf chicken strips recalled after reported illnessesPosted 6 days ago
- MFR extinguish Halloween grass firePosted 7 days ago
MSS runner finishes well at B.C. championships
Merritt Secondary School runner Lexus Thomas (right) made quite an impression in her first appearance at the B.C. high school cross-country championships at Jericho Beach in Vancouver on the weekend.
Competing in the junior girls’ division, the 14-year-old Grade 9 student at MSS placed 54th overall out of a crowded field of 249 competitors from around the province.
Thomas, who has another year of junior eligibility, toured the 4.8-kilometre course in a very respectable time of 20 minutes and 11 seconds, just over two minutes back of the winner, Anna Maslechko from West Point Grey.
“It was a difficult event, especially the start,” said Thomas. “There were just so many girls. It made it really hard to get to the front. I ended up starting near the back, and had to work my way up. At the end, I sprinted and caught a couple of other girls.”
The weather conditions were challenging, too, said Thomas. “It was very chilly, and it was trying to snow at the beginning.”
Thomas’s running potential is enormous. She currently trains just two to three times a week. In the spring, she competes in track and field. She is also an accomplished equestrian rider. If she can find the time, she’d like to play high school basketball again this winter.