MSS soccer girls settle for second again

For the second year in a row, the Merritt Secondary School Panthers girls’ soccer team had to settle for the runner-up position in their own Test of Mettle tournament on the weekend.

The Panthers finished up with the silver medal following a tremendous final match on Saturday afternoon that saw a very strong Pemberton Red Devils squad edge the host side 2-1.

Merritt actually took the early lead in the championship game, with a scintillating left-footed strike by winger Emily Whitecross from 30 yards out in the first half.

The Red Devils responded with a vengeance, however, scoring twice with the wind in the second half.

Merritt head coach Guy Dugas was far from disappointed with the performance of his troops in the final.

“That was a great effort out there, by everyone,” he told his players immediately after the game. “You should be very proud.”

Dugas went on to say that going into the gold-medal game, he thought his young team might be blanked 5-0 or 6-0. Falling by a single goal was a tremendous accomplishment against such a skilled side in his estimation.

“We managed to take time and space away from them, and keep it a close game. [Pemberton’s] goals were quality goals — both of them,” said Dugas, who credited goalkeeper Kerragan Selman with making several key stops for Merritt in the 40-minute match.

The Panthers earned a berth in the championship final thanks to a 4-0-1 record in round-robin play. Their only loss was to Fort St. James in a shootout.

Pemberton ran roughshod over their opponents in preliminary action, going a perfect 5-0-0, and outscoring the opposition 13-2.

The Red Devils displayed tremendous passing proficiency, and made exceptional use of their goaltender throughout the two-day tournament.

The Panthers, for their part, showed great pace and communication up and down the line-up. Their backline was tough as nails, and the midfield and forwards very creative in their attack.

Merritt’s next tournament is May 6 and 7 in Clearwater, followed by May 12 and 13 in Osoyoos.

“We also have a playoff game on May 1 in Kamloops,” said Dugas. “It will be a very big game for us. We don’t know yet who we will be playing.”