MSS soccer girls settle for second again

By on April 27, 2017
Emmanuelle Dugas shields the ball against a Fraser Lake player, while teammates Shayla Worin (left) and Amber Lorette look on. (Ian Webster/Herald).

For the second year in a row, the Merritt Secondary School Panthers girls’ soccer team had to settle for the runner-up position in their own Test of Mettle tournament on the weekend.

The Panthers finished up with the silver medal following a tremendous final match on Saturday afternoon that saw a very strong Pemberton Red Devils squad edge the host side 2-1.

Merritt actually took the early lead in the championship game, with a scintillating left-footed strike by winger Emily Whitecross from 30 yards out in the first half.

The Red Devils responded with a vengeance, however, scoring twice with the wind in the second half.

Haley Nelson deftly brings the ball under control. Goalkeeper Kerragan Selman makes one of her many fine stops on the weekend. (Ian Webster/Herald).

Merritt head coach Guy Dugas was far from disappointed with the performance of his troops in the final.

“That was a great effort out there, by everyone,” he told his players immediately after the game. “You should be very proud.”

Dugas went on to say that going into the gold-medal game, he thought his young team might be blanked 5-0 or 6-0. Falling by a single goal was a tremendous accomplishment against such a skilled side in his estimation.

“We managed to take time and space away from them, and keep it a close game. [Pemberton’s] goals were quality goals — both of them,” said Dugas, who credited goalkeeper Kerragan Selman with making several key stops for Merritt in the 40-minute match.

The Panthers earned a berth in the championship final thanks to a 4-0-1 record in round-robin play. Their only loss was to Fort St. James in a shootout.

Pemberton ran roughshod over their opponents in preliminary action, going a perfect 5-0-0, and outscoring the opposition 13-2.

Mr. Ferguson’s Grade 8 French class makes an attempt at a wave during the game between Merritt and Hope on Friday afternoon. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The Red Devils displayed tremendous passing proficiency, and made exceptional use of their goaltender throughout the two-day tournament.

The Panthers, for their part, showed great pace and communication up and down the line-up. Their backline was tough as nails, and the midfield and forwards very creative in their attack.

Merritt’s next tournament is May 6 and 7 in Clearwater, followed by May 12 and 13 in Osoyoos.

“We also have a playoff game on May 1 in Kamloops,” said Dugas. “It will be a very big game for us. We don’t know yet who we will be playing.”

