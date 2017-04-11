MSS student earns prestigious service award

Standing outside on Quilchena Avenue on a spring morning in April, Charn Panghli can still remember the first time his daughter Simren asked him about the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

Then-12-year-old Simren had a friend in elementary school whose family had been going through a rough patch financially, and were making use of the local food bank to make ends meet. Simren had been curious about how she might be able to help out.

(Here, the story diverges depending on who is telling it — Charn told me that his young but headstrong daughter scolded him for not knowing more offhand about the food bank they had so often passed by on the way to the bank. Simren, in a more diplomatic tone, explained that her and her father took the opportunity to learn about the food bank together.)

“I didn’t really think twice about it — it was the right thing to do, and I had the time to spare, so I figured why not?” said Simren of getting her start volunteering with the food bank.

Five years later, her initial curiosity about the food bank has since blossomed into a strong sense of compassion that has led the Grade 11 student to volunteer countless hours to a wide range of community initiatives.

In addition to spending at least one lunch hour a week working at the food bank, Panghli has volunteered her time at the Gillis House, as part of the MSS “We Care Crew,” and as a Big Sister over the last year. In between those commitments, Panghli has also found time to foster a love for aquatic sports — working first as a junior coach for the local swim team, and now as a lifeguard at the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre.

And — true to form — her most recent endeavour is another which required plenty of thankless hours of work on her part in order to deliver a tangible benefit to those in need in Merritt. In early April, Panghli was selected as a recipient of a Scotiabank Youth Award, one of only six people to receive the honour from across Canada this year.

While Panghli’s name appears on the award, it is the community at large which will benefit from the winnings: a $2,500 donation from Scotiabank to the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

Panghli meanwhile, will take home an Apple iPad from the contest — a small token for the lunch hours she sacrificed every for the last five years on behalf of the food bank.

“I thought I’d just apply for the [award], I didn’t think I’d win. I thought I might have a chance — but there are only six given out in Canada,” explained Panghli. “I was just really shocked and happy when I won.”

Though Panghli is not the type to be boastful of her accomplishments, the stringent requirements for applicants to the Scotiabank Youth Award gives a bit of insight into the scope of Panghli’s contributions to her community.

Each year, Scotiabank selects six Canadians, and six international recipients of the Youth Award. Each applicant must be between 15 and 24 years old, and must have volunteered at least 100 hours with a minimum of three non-profit or charitable organizations over the past year.

Once those requirements have been met, applicants must put together an essay explaining their contributions to the organizations they volunteered with. They must also collect a variety of letters of reference to support their application.

In Panghli’s case, it was easy to point towards a very tangible contribution she made to the Nicola Valley Food Bank over the past year; the introduction of collection bins at a variety of locations around the Nicola Valley. After placing the boxes at businesses and community centres around town last year, Panghli has been collecting the bins each month — gathering about 500 pounds additional food donations for the organization since the program’s introduction, she explained.

Panghli’s program is called Helping Hands, and was started with the idea of providing extra food to the food bank during the non-peak season for donations.

With the budding community leader set to enter her senior year at MSS next year, Panghli is entertaining the idea of pursuing a career in nursing — by attending either UBC-O or Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.

And lest you think that her recent success has gone to her head, Simren ended our interview by passing me a piece of paper. Inscribed on it was a list of people who had contributed in some way to her win.

“I would like to thank Leroy Slanzi, Candis Poterlance, Marlene Jones, Shannon Dunn, Krystal Thomson, Alison Kuzio, Stacey Webber and my parents for supporting me,” Panghli wrote.