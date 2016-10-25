MSS students aim to scare away hunger

Members of the Merritt Secondary School We Care Crew will be hitting the streets of Merritt on Halloween in search of neither tricks, nor treats — instead, they’ll be collecting donations for the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

The annual “We Scare Hunger” campaign, organized by the volunteers in the We Care Crew, collected about 1,000 pounds of food bank donations during last year’s event, and will be aiming to hit that mark again over Halloween this year, said teacher sponsor Shannon Dunn.

Students will be travelling in teams of two or three (with a driver), canvassing as many neighbourhoods as their numbers will permit between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Kalea Palmer, currently in Grade 12 at Merritt Secondary School, and has been involved with the We Scare Hunger event since she was in Grade 8.

“It’s been one of the events I look forward to every year,” said Palmer. “It gives me an excuse to go trick or treating, as well as helping out the community.”

We Scare Hunger is just one of the charitable programs run by the We Care Crew.

The group is also in the midst of running a battery-recycling program, with collection boxes placed at various businesses around town so that locals can drop off dead batteries, instead of throwing them in the garbage.

For every AA battery collected by the We Care Crew, the Teck mining company has agreed to make a donation towards health programming and zinc production in Kenya, equal to the value of zinc recovered from the batteries.

The group will then bring all of the collected batteries to the We Day event, held in Vancouver on Nov. 3 this year.

The MSS We Care Crew travelled to Vancouver to attend the We Day festivities last year — a star-studded event held at Rogers Arena, aimed at motivating young people to pursue more charitable endeavours.

“We load up a bus at 5 in the morning, head down to Vancouver. It’s an incredible event, it’s all about inspiring these kids to make a difference,” said Dunn.

The chance to participate in We Day is a motivator for students like Palmer, to be more involved in the We Care Crew’s philanthropic work.

“In Grade 9, I had the ability to go to my first We Day, and I thought ‘Wow this is pretty cool,’” said Palmer, adding that she decided to join the We Care Crew after the experience.

Attending We Day is a fair reward for students who give up their lunch hour once per week in order to make the We Care Crew’s events a success, said Dunn.

The group is made up of about 25 students, and two teacher sponsors — Dunn, and Dave Anderson — who facilitated a group discussion at the meeting on Oct. 25, but largely allowed the students to decide how to plan the collection routes on Halloween.

And if their eager group of volunteers is any indication, Anderson and Dunn have had great success imparting the value of community work in their students.

“I want to be a teacher when I’m older, so if I went to a school that didn’t have this program, I wouldn’t mind getting it going myself,” said Palmer.