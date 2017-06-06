MSS students get simulated experience with forestry equipment

Students at Merritt Secondary School (MSS) are getting a feel of what it’s like to operate heavy machinery used in the forestry and mining industries this week — without ever having to leave the school grounds.

MSS has brought in simulators from Vancouver Island University for two days this week, allowing students to practice driving four different types of machines —a dangle head processor, feller bunches, live heel log loader and an excavator — MSS vice principal Kevin McGifford told the Herald.

Outside MSS on Tuesday afternoon (June 6) multiple youngsters could be found inside a massive trailer testing the simulators, the haptic feedback of which made you feel as though you were really inside the enormous machines with every stroke of the joystick.

Local employees familiar with operating the real thing are also being brought in to test out just how real the simulations can get, McGifford added.

The two-day experience gives students a chance to see if becoming certified in operating this type of machinery is a career path they want to pursue.