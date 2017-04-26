MSS whodunnit production murderously funny

The Merritt Secondary School Theatre 11/12 class production of Murder’s In The Heir gets two thumbs up from this critic. Audience members roared with delight throughout Tuesday night’s outrageously funny performance of this murder-mystery-comedy, originally written for the stage by Billy St. John.

Mix the classic board game Clue with a taste of a children’s Pick-Your-Own-Adventure readalong, add a generous amount of double-entendre humour, and you have the recipe for interactive theatre at its best – engaging and feeding off the crowd as it rolls along from one hilarious scene to the next.

The plot was a classic whodunnit, in the best tradition of an Agatha Christie or Arthur Conan Doyle novel – complete with dastardly characters, and rich in motive, means and mayhem. That the viewers got to pick the ending only added to the richness of this exquisite offering.

Teacher/director Shannon Dunn’s drama class pulled this presentation off with a degree of panache and verve that belied their tender years and relative lack of acting experience. The ‘rough edges’ (Dunn’s own words) were seamlessly smoothed over or outrageously played up with side-splitting ad-libbing and improvisation. Hats off to the entire cast for their time, effort, and commitment.

The presentation of Murders in the Heir on Tuesday night was the second event in the two-week-long SD 58 Arts Festival showcasing the broad array of artistic talent that exists in the local elementary and secondary school populations.

Today, Wednesday, over 400 students will converge on the Civic Centre at 1 p.m. for the musical production Dreamcatcher, presented by the students of Central Elementary School, under the direction of retired teacher James Clark.

That will be followed by a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Civic Centre to open the student visual art display, entitled What’s the Big Idea. The public is most welcome to attend.

For more information on upcoming Arts Festival events, check the full-page ad in the current edition of the Merritt Herald.