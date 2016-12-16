Multi-million dollar expansion announced for NVIT

Thanks to an $8.9 million investment from the provincial and federal governments, the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) will soon break ground on a 20,000 square foot expansion which will house a full-size gymnasium, lab space and a culinary program.

The funding announcement was made by Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, NVIT president Ken Tourand — who read a statement on behalf of Navdeep Bains, the federal minister of innovation, science and economic development — and Upper Nicola Band Chief Harvey McLeod at the NVIT campus on Dec. 16.

Dubbed the Centre of Excellence in Sustainability, the new building will be powered by the very technologies that students in the environmental resources technology program are studying — turning the building into a teaching tool, explained Tourand during his speech on Dec. 16.

That teaching tool will come in the form of a clean energy lab, featuring a geothermal field, wind turbine and solar garden.

“All three of those will be in there, and students will be able to see how much energy is being created from the windmill, or from the solar panels, and how much energy the building is using,” he said. “There will be monitors where you’ll be able to see exactly what’s happening — it’s pretty cool.”

The clean energy lab was featured alongside plans for a greenhouse, and a new kitchen space which will eventually be the home of a new culinary arts program at NVIT, said Tourand.

The new gymnasium — along with the accompanying fitness centre — will be used by students recreationally, and as part of the curriculum for certain programs, he explained.

“Our law enforcement program requires that [gym space]. Right now, it has been off site, and it hasn’t been the best,” said Tourand. “We’ve been without a gymnasium… so now we’ll be able to run intramurals and have students go in there and throw a basketball around, or play volleyball.”

Students at NVIT will also soon be able to try their hand at growing their own food, as the institution will add a greenhouse as part of the multi-million dollar expansion.

Tom Willms, a registered professional biologist who is an instructor at NVIT’s environmental resources technology program, explained that the facility will allow teachers to bridge scientific knowledge with traditional indigenous teachings about the environment.

“We can grow plants that have cultural significance. If the elders want to have a way to join in our program and bring their knowledge to our students, we can do that right here on campus by growing some of these plants that — ecologically — wouldn’t grow on our campus,” explained Willms.

The project is expected to break ground soon, according to a press release from the B.C. government, and is expected to be substantially complete by spring 2018.

The B.C. government is contributing $2 million towards the project, while the federal government is covering the lion’s share of the budget at $6.9 million.

It is the largest capital investment for the post-secondary institution in the past 15 years, noted Tourand.