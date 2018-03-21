Multi-sport talent earns Premier’s Award

Local multi-sport athlete Bill Brewer received provincial honours at an awards ceremony on March 20, as one of 12 young indigenous athletes selected to receive the Premier’s Award for Aboriginal Youth Excellence in Sport.

In November, Brewer was selected to receive the award as one of the Interior region’s recipients. From the 48 regional winners, 12 provincial honourees were selected and invited to attend the awards ceremony held during the opening ceremonies of the Gathering Our Voices Youth Conference at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport hotel in Richmond.

Brewer’s multi-sport talents separated him from the rest of the field, however. While the other 11 award-winners were selected for their performance in one or two sports, Brewer’s experience in four sports was noted by the awards committee.

Brewer runs track and plays basketball at Merritt Secondary School, snowboards with the Sun Peaks Team and plays lacrosse in the Nicola Valley.

“I am impressed and inspired by the dedication these young athletes have demonstrated to achieve the 2017 Premier’s Award for Aboriginal Youth Excellence in Sport,” said Premier John Horgan in a statement. “As outstanding athletes and community leaders, this year’s recipients truly represent British Columbia’s best and brightest. We are proud to offer the training and development support that enables Aboriginal youth to reach this level of accomplishment. Congratulations!”

The annual awards honour Aboriginal athletes under 25 years of age who have achieved excellence in performance sport, are regarded for their leadership qualities, are committed to a higher education, and are recognized as community role models both on and off the field.