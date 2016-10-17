Multiple guns handed in

There’s still a couple weeks left to turn over your unwanted guns to local police.

To date, Merritt RCMP have collected eight guns from five different people through October’s gun amnesty program in B.C., detachment staff Sgt. Sheila White told the Herald.

The gun amnesty collects unwanted or illegally owned firearms, weapons and ammunition from residents who voluntarily give them up.

The goal of the initiative is to reduce the number of firearms in a community, and enhance public and police officer safety, stated a RCMP press release.

Police ask that if you have a gun to turn in, you contact police, so that they may come pick up the weapon.

The RCMP doesn’t recommend bringing your arsenal to the police detachment yourself, as it reduces the probability of injury or accidents if police handle these weapons as opposed to people bringing them in.

Police would like to receive any unregistered guns, even imitation firearms and pellet guns, along with any kind of ammunition. Pepper spray and knives are also accepted.

The amnesty runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, and can have the items picked up by calling the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

The previous firearms amnesties in B.C. occurred in 2006 and 2013, and yielded more than 5,000 firearms, including 900 handguns and two machine guns — as well as 127,500 rounds of ammunition.

Anyone who has inherited a gun and does not want to turn it in can find information of licensing and proper storage at the RCMP’s national website.