Multiple mailboxes broken into over the weekend

Multiple community mailboxes were broken into over the weekend.

Merritt RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald community mailboxes near the Eldorado Trailer Park on Nicola Avenue, at Houston Street near the Riverside Mobile Home Community and on on Maxwell Avenue were all broken into sometime between the evening of March 17 and the morning of March 20.

An attempt was also made over the weekend to break into a Canada Post mailbox at Monck Park to no avail, Flemming said.

“There was no access gained. There was just some tool markings on them,” said Flemming.

He said police are investigating a couple of leads, the most prominent being that somebody from out of town broke into the mailboxes.

Flemming said police don’t suspect that any local person was involved.

The three community mailboxes were all pried open and easily accessed, said Flemming.

All people who had their mailboxes broken into have been notified, and while there are no reports of missing mail yet, police believe some mail was likely taken, thought they cannot say for sure at this time.

“[We’re] working with Canada Post to determine when the last delivery was [made to] the sites and what, if any, mail would have been missing based on the boxes that were accessed.”

“If [the culprit(s)] accessed the entirety of the box, something is probably missing,” Flemming said of the break-ins.

These break-ins were reported to police on Monday morning (March 20) and it’s believed the mailboxes were accessed sometime between 6 p.m. on Friday (March 17) and Monday morning before 9:30 a.m.