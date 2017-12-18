Multiple people sent to hospital as heavy snow plagues Coquihalla Highway

Multiple accidents closed the Coquihalla Highway and sent four people to hospital as heavy snow deteriorated driving conditions this afternoon (Dec. 18).

About 14 vehicles could be found blocking the southbound lanes some 30 kilometres south of town near the exit to Coldwater Road, Merritt Fire Rescue (MFR) training officer Carl Johnston told the Herald.

“It was a bunch of fender benders,” said Johnson, adding that while there was some substantial damage to vehicles, there were only minor injuries.

“There was no entrapment, there [were] no serious injuries,” he said.

MFR was at the scene between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

A series of accident closed the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway for hours leading to a backlog of traffic along the route.

Three ambulances attended the scene and transported four patients to hospital. Initial reports indicated there were nine patients, but the other six were likely treated on scene and did not need to be transported, an BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson told the Herald.

Just before 3:45 p.m. this afternoon RCMP traffic services reported that both northbound and southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt were closed.

#Chopper9 has made it to crash scene on #Coquihalla near #Merritt — Many vehicles involved, including semi trucks. @BC_EHS still on scene. Road conditions look awful. pic.twitter.com/I6p7L5xXkA — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) December 18, 2017

“There are currently several vehicle incidents along the route, although none are believed to be fatal,” stated an RCMP press release.

The southbound lanes of the highway reopened at about 5 p.m., according to Drive BC.

Winter driving conditions are expected to worsen overnight and drivers are being advised to stay off the road.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Nicola Valley with up to 25 centimetres of the white stuff expected to fall between tonight and Wednesday morning.

Warnings are also in place for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, with up to 30 cm expected to fall by Wednesday.

“The weather conditions are currently poor and expected to worsen overnight as a major winter storm moves through the area,” stated the RCMP press release.

A travel advisory from the Ministry of Transportation is in effect and motorists are being asked to avoid the Coquihalla Highway and detour via Highway 1 or Highway 3.

If you must travel, avoid Highway 5 until further notice. Ensure your vehicle is well-maintained and has proper winter tires. Pack extra clothing and food, and give yourself extra time. Slow down, and give yourself extra room to stop or take evasive action.

Motorists can monitor the drivebc.ca website for updates.