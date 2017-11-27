Multiple tire slashings reported to police

Merritt RCMP have received reports of car tires being slashed in an area behind Merritt Secondary School over the weekend.

Two properties were targeted overnight on Friday and reported to police Saturday morning (Nov. 25). The tires on a vehicle and utility trailer at a residence on Canford Avenue as well as a vehicle on Hamilton Avenue all appeared to have been punctured with a knife, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

Police conducted neighbourhood inquires, but have no suspects at this time.

“Nobody saw or heard anything,” Dunsmore said.

Another tire slashing from Canford Avenue was reported to police on Sunday.

“There may be more,” said Dunsmore, noting that one officer’s notes indicated there were other incidents, but not all files from the weekend are necessarily complete by Monday morning.

“Somebody may not notice if their trailer’s tires [are] slashed, or a vehicle they haven’t been driving,” said Dunsmore.

A vehicle was also reported stolen on Saturday morning, which was parked a short distance from where the tires were punctured. Dunsmore said police are looking for a black 1998 Oldsmobile Intergra that was taken from the 1800 block of Quilchena Avenue sometime after 7 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 24). It has the license plate number EN146L.

“It didn’t have a lot of fuel in the tank, and it looks like it was locked,” said Dunsmore.

Anyone with any information on these files, or who may have had the tires on their vehicle slashed over the weekend, should contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.