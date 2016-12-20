Murray United Church set to host Christmas Eve service again

Break out the blankets and fill your thermos with your favourite hot holiday beverage — the Christmas Eve service will be returning for another year at the historic Murray United Church at the Nicola Ranch.

Last year marked the first Christmas Eve service the small church had hosted in 60 years. Despite the lack of any heating system and relatively tight quarters for the 50-some-odd people who attended, the 2015 event was such a success that the Trinity United Church decided to bring it back for another year.

And the service will be extra special for Rev. Elaine Diggle, who took over ministerial duties at the Trinity United Church in October.

Diggle had originally suggested to former Rev. Nick Judson that the Murray Church — which is now owned by Trinity United — play host to a Christmas Eve service as a way to make use of the historic building.

Judson and Diggle knew one another from having attended seminary in Vancouver together, and Judson had invited Diggle to take a tour through the Murray Church.

“And so we went, and I walked in there and turned around to him and said ‘This would be wonderful to do Christmas Eve service,’” said Diggle.

Judson and the Trinity United Church followed through on Diggle’s idea, and in 2015 — for the first time in about 50 years — a Christmas Eve service was held in the church which was originally constructed in 1876.

Though Judson left Merritt in October to take over duties at a church in Chilliwack, Diggle’s relative proximity to Merritt (she lives in Summerland), and knowledge of the community made her a natural fit to take over the ministerial duties at Trinity United.

It also means that Diggle will get deliver the service at the Murray Church this year, after she helped inspire the holiday event in the first place.

Because the Murray Church is over 100 years old, with no internal heating system, churchgoers are encouraged to dress warm and bring a blanket to the service in the afternoon on Christmas Eve, said Diggle. But with over 50 people packed into the church during last year’s service, Diggle said the temperature is nothing to be too worried about.

Everyone is welcome, said Diggle, adding that if the church is filled to capacity, they will find a way to squeeze people in.

The Murray United Church is located off of Highway 5A, and the service is set to get underway at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24.