Music in the Park expanded to two nights a week

Bust out your calendar and make sure your highlighter has ink — Merritt’s Music in the Park concert series is back, and this year, there are more performances than ever as the event extends to both Tuesday and Thursday nights during the months of July and August.

While Thursday night performances will be back at the bandshell in Rotary Park, performers on Tuesday night will take to the stage in spirit square, recreation programmer Felicity Peat told the Herald.

“[On] Tuesdays we’ve kinda shaken it up a bit,” said Peat. “We have music some nights, we have the library coming in a couple times over the summer to do ‘active story time,’ — it’s basically for families, they’ll act out parts of the story, it will be a really fun time.”

And those looking to relive the summer nights of days long since passed, Peat has arranged for the screenings of two seminal summer adventure movies.

“The movies are going to be hosted on July 25 — The Goonies, and Aug. 22 — The Sandlot. Those will probably start a bit later just cause of the light. I’m thinking more of an 8:30 start,” said Peat.

While Peat said she hopes the different events add a little variety to the lineup, the bulk of the performances are still musicians — some of whom are Music in the Park favourites, others who haven’t performed in the concert series before.

“Most of my musical acts are local, as in Merritt. I do have a couple that are sort of Lake Country, Kelowna, Kamloops,” Peat said. “I have a couple from the coast — Kenny Hess is coming up with his trio, and they’re going to hand out some tickets for Rockin’ River Fest. They’re gonna be up here on July 18. His daughter is coming up with a trio and she’s playing Aug. 29.”

Speaking of the Rockin’ River Fest, astute readers will notice that there is no performance listed on Aug. 3. Peat said she’s intentionally not booked an act for the evening, as locals will be offered free admission into the opening night of Hess’ country music festival that same night.

The events are all free, with food vendors or a concession expected to be in operation most evenings. Most of the dates are confirmed, but Peat noted that she was working to book a couple more acts before the summer got underway.

Local act Robert Bertrand will kick things off on July 4 in spirit square, while the Coquihalla Coyotes will play Rotary Park two days later on July 6.

A full lineup can be found below, or by visiting tourismmerritt.ca and clicking on the events calendar.

Music in the Park 2017

Tuesday July 4 – Robert Bertrand

Thursday July 6 – Coquihalla Coyotes

Tuesday July 11 – Active story time

Thursday July 13 – JS Garcia

Tuesday July 18 – Kenny Hess Trio

Thursday July 20 – Doug James Band

Tuesday July 25 – The Goonies

Thursday July 27 – Willy Blizzard Band

Tuesday August 1 – Dawn Chapel

Tuesday August 8 – Active Story Time

Tuesday August 15 – Michael Painchaud

Thursday August 17 – Paisley Groove

Tuesday August 22 – The Sandlot

Thursday August 24 – Six More Strings

Tuesday August 29 – Becca Hess Trio

Thursday August 31 – The Scattered Atoms