- Loader stolen from Sagebrush golf coursePosted 21 hours ago
- Ottawa pledges support for industry affected by softwood disputePosted 21 hours ago
- Union issues notice to get back to bargainingPosted 1 day ago
- DYER: Robot take-over?Posted 1 day ago
- Search for predatory bear endedPosted 2 days ago
- Enduro debut set for Cow Trail weekendPosted 2 days ago
- Thunder bantams fall just short of victoryPosted 2 days ago
- Drynock charged with murderPosted 2 days ago
- Inside the NDP-Green governing agreementPosted 3 days ago
- Police close investigation of suspicious fires at Coldwater and May StreetPosted 3 days ago
Music in the Park expanded to two nights a week
Bust out your calendar and make sure your highlighter has ink — Merritt’s Music in the Park concert series is back, and this year, there are more performances than ever as the event extends to both Tuesday and Thursday nights during the months of July and August.
While Thursday night performances will be back at the bandshell in Rotary Park, performers on Tuesday night will take to the stage in spirit square, recreation programmer Felicity Peat told the Herald.
“[On] Tuesdays we’ve kinda shaken it up a bit,” said Peat. “We have music some nights, we have the library coming in a couple times over the summer to do ‘active story time,’ — it’s basically for families, they’ll act out parts of the story, it will be a really fun time.”
And those looking to relive the summer nights of days long since passed, Peat has arranged for the screenings of two seminal summer adventure movies.
“The movies are going to be hosted on July 25 — The Goonies, and Aug. 22 — The Sandlot. Those will probably start a bit later just cause of the light. I’m thinking more of an 8:30 start,” said Peat.
While Peat said she hopes the different events add a little variety to the lineup, the bulk of the performances are still musicians — some of whom are Music in the Park favourites, others who haven’t performed in the concert series before.
“Most of my musical acts are local, as in Merritt. I do have a couple that are sort of Lake Country, Kelowna, Kamloops,” Peat said. “I have a couple from the coast — Kenny Hess is coming up with his trio, and they’re going to hand out some tickets for Rockin’ River Fest. They’re gonna be up here on July 18. His daughter is coming up with a trio and she’s playing Aug. 29.”
Speaking of the Rockin’ River Fest, astute readers will notice that there is no performance listed on Aug. 3. Peat said she’s intentionally not booked an act for the evening, as locals will be offered free admission into the opening night of Hess’ country music festival that same night.
The events are all free, with food vendors or a concession expected to be in operation most evenings. Most of the dates are confirmed, but Peat noted that she was working to book a couple more acts before the summer got underway.
Local act Robert Bertrand will kick things off on July 4 in spirit square, while the Coquihalla Coyotes will play Rotary Park two days later on July 6.
A full lineup can be found below, or by visiting tourismmerritt.ca and clicking on the events calendar.
Music in the Park 2017
Tuesday July 4 – Robert Bertrand
Thursday July 6 – Coquihalla Coyotes
Tuesday July 11 – Active story time
Thursday July 13 – JS Garcia
Tuesday July 18 – Kenny Hess Trio
Thursday July 20 – Doug James Band
Tuesday July 25 – The Goonies
Thursday July 27 – Willy Blizzard Band
Tuesday August 1 – Dawn Chapel
Tuesday August 8 – Active Story Time
Tuesday August 15 – Michael Painchaud
Thursday August 17 – Paisley Groove
Tuesday August 22 – The Sandlot
Thursday August 24 – Six More Strings
Tuesday August 29 – Becca Hess Trio
Thursday August 31 – The Scattered Atoms