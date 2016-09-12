Music trio wins studio time in Nashville

By: KTW

A Kamloops musical trio, one of whom has roots in Merritt, will be travelling to Nashville to record an EP after winning a nationwide contest.

The Bees and the Bare Bones — composed of Madison Olds, Chloe Beauchamp and Abby Wale — were announced as the winner of the Chevy Tailgate contest during Sunday night’s broadcast of the CMT Music Awards.

The contest is a partnership between Chevy and Country Music Television Canada and started with more than 100 video submissions of original songs.

It was narrowed down to 12 semi-finalists, including The Bees and the Bare Bones, which travelled to Camrose, Alta., and performed at the Big Valley Jamboree.

After being declared the winners at the Big Valley Jamboree, the Kamloops-based trio was entered into the final four, with the grand prize being awarded to the group with the most fan votes after voting closes on Sept. 10.

The prize for winning includes a trip to the country music capital of the world in Tennessee, along with $10,000 toward a recording session in a professional studio.

When the trio was announced as the winner on national TV Sunday, a roar went up at the Frick and Frack restaurant on Victoria Street in Kamloops, where about 40 friends and family had gathered to watch the show.

“There was a lot of yelling and screaming and the whole restaurant heard,” said Abby’s mom Heidi Wales.

Chloé Beauchamp-Brisson, 20, Madison Olds, 18, and Abby Wale, 20, are the women behind the folksy-country stylings of the Bees and the Bare Bones — a group they formed specifically to enter in the Tailgate music contest.

After being pestered to enter the Tailgate contest by her grandmother, Olds reached out to Beauchamp-Brisson to form a duo. With Beauchamp-Brisson on board, the idea to add one more voice in Wale proved to be a winner.

“When the three of us came together, it all of a sudden had this incredible country sound. This three part harmony, kind of Dixie Chicks, Pistol Annies,” explained Olds.

The group has had a meteoric rise since coming together as a trio — but one explanation could be Wale’s roots in the country music capital of Canada.

Wale attended Collettville elementary from Kindergarten to grade one, and then Central Elementary for grades four and five. Though she now calls Kamloops home, Wale said Merritt still holds a special place in her heart.

“I still have a ton of family and friends in Merritt, and it still feels really cool to drive through there,” Wale said.

—With files from the Merritt Herald