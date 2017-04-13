- Writs dropped, race for riding setPosted 21 hours ago
MYSA soccer festival gets the ball rolling
Close to 300 youngsters from three to 17 years of age descended on Voght Park on Saturday to kick off the Merritt Youth Soccer Association season with a soccer festival organized by BC Soccer. The future stars travelled around to various stations where they practised their skills and got acquainted with other children their age.
The MYSA has moved all its practices and games to week nights this season. The K/1 division plays its games on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. ast Voght Park, the Grade 2/3 division on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Central School, the Grade 4/5 division on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Central School, the Grade 6/7 division on Wednesdays from 5:45 to 7:20 p.m. at Central School, and the Grade 8+ division on Tuesdays from 5:35 to 7:10 p.m. at Central School.