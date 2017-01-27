Naloxone kits arrive at SD 58 schools

Naloxone kits are now in place at four schools in SD 58 and plans are in the works to educate students on the dangers of drug use.

In the event an overdose occurs, administrators and teachers have been trained to use the kits, which are on hand at Merritt Secondary School, Princeton Secondary School, the Kengard Learning Centre and the Bridge program in Princeton.

The kits are important for starting a dialogue with students, said SD 58 superintendent Steve McNiven.

“I think it’s also important for our students to know we have the kits, and if they see something of concern, don’t delay. Make a good decision and talk to an adult that can provide the help. It’s not about being in trouble, it’s about making the right decision to keep people safe.”

In 2016 more than 900 people died of drug overdoses across the province, which was an 80 per cent increase from 2015.