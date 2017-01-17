Naloxone used to reverse yet another drug overdose

Another Merritt resident has been revived thanks to naloxone.

A man in his late 20s overdosed on Chapman Street near Nicola Avenue yesterday afternoon (Jan. 16) and had to be revived by paramedics using the overdose-reversing medication.

“They used the naloxone and brought the person around and [he was] then taken to hospital and was perfectly OK,” said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

Police aren’t sure what drug caused the overdose.

“The individuals was less than forthcoming and irritated,” Flemming told the Herald.

Both police and BC Ambulance Service responded to the call at about 3:00 p.m. yesterday.

Flemming said this incident was the third time in about a month that naloxone has been used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

Police were forced to administer naloxone to reverse the effects of a drug overdose for the first time on Dec. 19, responding to the Prince Motel where a 21-year-old female overdosed on morphine. Then on the evening of Dec. 28 officers administered two doses of naloxone to a 40-year-old who was overdosing on the bathroom floor of a home on Merritt Avenue.